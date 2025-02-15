Angeles City Sees Significant Drop in Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease Cases

Following strict precautionary measures, Angeles City has experienced a notable decrease in hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases. Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. attributes this success to the collaborative efforts of various city departments, including the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU), City Health Office (CHO), Barangay Outreach, Environment and Natural Resources Office, and Traffic Development Office. The city implemented swift disinfection measures in schools and launched public awareness campaigns to curb the spread of the disease.

ANGELES CITY — There has been a significant drop in hand, foot and mouth disease ( HFMD ) cases in the city following the strict implementation of precautionary preventive measures, Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. stated on Friday. Data gathered by the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) and City Health Office (CHO) this year revealed that the number of reported HFMD cases began to rise on January 12 and peaked on January 25.

In response, the CESU and CHO conducted an investigation on January 23, and Lazatin immediately ordered the disinfection of all public and private schools, including daycare centers, the following day. After these interventions, a decreasing pattern in HFMD cases was observed from January 26 onwards. Although a slight increase was noted on February 3, the trend continued to decline in the subsequent days.Lazatin commended the collaborative efforts of the Angeles City Barangay Outreach, led by Michael Lising; Angeles City Environment and Natural Resources Office, headed by Je-nifer Castro; CHO, led by Dr. Verona Guevarra and supervised by Sanitation Division chief Alvin Dingal; and Environmental Management System and Angeles City Traffic Development Office, both headed by Francis Pangilinan, emphasizing the importance of proactive measures to safeguard public health. 'Through our continuous disinfection drives and information campaigns, we are committed to ensuring the well-being of our community, especially our children,' the mayor said. The city's initiatives include sanitation protocols in 51 public schools and 55 private schools, as well as intensified public awareness campaigns to mitigate the spread of HFMD





