Angeles Building Collapse: Investigation Ongoing, Rescue Operations Continue

The collapse of the Walkin Hotel building in Angeles, Philippines, has resulted in the trapping of approximately 47 workers. Investigation is ongoing, and rescue operations are continuing, with 27 workers rescued so far.

The collapse of the Walkin Hotel building in Angeles, Philippines , occurred in less than 11 seconds, trapping approximately 47 workers who were sleeping in the ground-floor barracks.

According to Maria Leah Sujili, fire superintendent from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), 27 workers have been rescued, with some taken to the hospital, others returning home, and some reporting that they are safe. However, Sujili stated that the 'moving entities' detected in the building during search and rescue operations suggest that there may still be survivors.

Novie, the partner of a missing worker, is calling for the site engineer, the contractor Golden Years Construction and Steelworks Corporation, and the owner of the building to be held responsible for the tragedy. In an earlier report, one of the lawyers said that the building's owner is willing to help the victims and seeks to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Angeles City Mayor Carmelo Lazatin II has ordered the creation of a composite team to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the sudden collapse of the building. The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is also investigating to identify potential criminal charges that may be filed if negligence or liability is proven. According to Sujili, the investigation is still ongoing, and they have yet to determine the main cause of the building collapse.

She stated that the priority is rescue operations, but they are also looking forward to a miracle and finding a survivor. However, she added that the building's owner should face the families and be held accountable. The clearing operation is currently at 5%, without a definite date as to when the operation will conclude





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Angeles Building Collapse Walkin Hotel Philippines Rescue Operations Investigation

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