Angat Dam Water Level Drops Below Minimum Operating Level Amid El Niño Threat

The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) has taken measures to conserve water and ensure continued supply for Metro Manila as the water level in Angat Dam drops below the minimum operating level. The NWRB is prioritizing water for Metro Manila and checking on alternative water sources such as deep wells, water treatment facilities, and Laguna Lake.

The water level in Angat Dam is at 166 meters, lower than the minimum operating level of 180 meters. This has prompted the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) to push for water conservation , suspend water release for irrigation, and check on alternative water sources to ensure continued water supply for Metro Manila .

The NWRB official said that currently there are no releases for irrigation and water is being prioritized for Metro Manila as the water level is below 180 meters. The water supply for irrigation has been suspended since May and the NWRB is checking on alternative water resources such as deep wells, water treatment facilities, and Laguna Lake.

The next few days are critical as Tropical Storm Mekkhala is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) which may draw in the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat), potentially affecting the watershed of Angat Dam. The NWRB has been preparing alternative water sources since March in anticipation of El Niño, which is characterized by below normal rainfall and abnormal warming of sea surface temperature in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean





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Angat Dam El Niño Water Conservation Metro Manila Alternative Water Sources

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