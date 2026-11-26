Andy Taylor, guitarist and songwriter for Duran Duran and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, died Monday at age 65 from metastatic prostate cancer, his family and former bandmates announced Wednesday.

Andy Taylor, the guitarist and songwriter for pop-rock band Duran Duran and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, died at age 65 on Monday from metastatic prostate cancer, according to a joint statement from his family and former bandmates released on Wednesday, November 25.

He was diagnosed in 2018. The first section of the statement came from his family, while the second was from Duran Duran members Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor. Taylor's wife, Tracy Wilson-Taylor, said on behalf of his family: To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather.

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Band Members Remember Andy Taylor

The members of the Grammy-winning band noted that Taylor brought a unique style to their sound. They said: Andy was there at the very beginning of our story. From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music. They added that he faced his illness with courage, honesty and grace.

The band also said in their statement: His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed. On the night he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022, Taylor revealed that he had been battling stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer for several years and was unable to attend.

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In a letter read by the band during the ceremony, he wrote: I would like to thank each of my brothers in this great band. You can dream about what happened to us but to experience it, on one's own terms, as mates, was beyond incredible. Born in 1961 in Tynemouth and raised in Cullercoats, Northumberland, Taylor began learning guitar at age 11 and later dropped out of school to tour England and Europe with several bands.

Duran Duran Formation History

He moved to Birmingham and joined Duran Duran in 1980. He answered an ad in Melody Maker music magazine for a Live-Wire Guitarist. Duran Duran was formed by John Taylor and keyboardist Nick Rhodes as teenagers in Birmingham in 1978, with a name inspired by a character in the Jane Fonda-starring sci-fi movie Barbarella. Roger Taylor, Le Bon and Andy Taylor joined soon after, with the British press referring to them as the Fab Five.

None of the Taylors were related. The group signed with EMI Records and released its debut album, Duran Duran, in 1981. While the record was successful in the United Kingdom, global fame followed with 1982's Rio. Taylor co-wrote some of the group's biggest hits, including Hungry Like the Wolf, Rio, and Girls on Film.

The two-time Grammy Award-winners had nine gold records and six platinum ones, with 20 Top 20 singles in the UK and 18 in the U.S. They were two-time Ivor Novello Award winners and are MTV Video Visionary Award recipients. The band's imperial stage occurred with a trio of hit albums between 1981 and 1983, with such dance-floor barnburners as Girls on Film and Union of the Snake and the moody ballads The Chauffeur and Save a Prayer.

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Major Hits And Live Aid Slot

Other hits in the coming years included The Wild Boys, New Moon on Monday and Come Undone. Their popularity was cemented when they recorded the James Bond theme song A View to a Kill and earned a slot at Live Aid in 1985.

Mixing fashion, pioneering synthesizers and glam-pop swagger, the telegenic band were all over radio and young people's walls, with bassist John Taylor and singer Simon Le Bon becoming heartthrobs and the band being labeled part of the New Romantics. Princess Diana was known to be a fan and that meant a lot to the band. Drummer Roger Taylor told Rolling Stone: It worked well for us. It was genuine.

I don't think it was some sort of PR stunt. It was massive for us because she was the No. 1 icon of the early '80s. The band's success was in large part to their videos, including their Antigua-set song Rio, which featured shots of the band in pastel suits sailing confidently on a yacht.

MTV Role In Global Fame

For the album Rio, they shot three music videos in Sri Lanka - including Save a Prayer, which had bass guitarist John Taylor getting sprayed by an elephant - and two in Antigua, feeding MTV's need to have a stream of visuals, something classic rock didn't have. Le Bon told The Daily Beats in 2012: A lot of the success of the album is down to the power of the videos and the way it made the band omnipresent around the globe.

Andy Taylor agreed: I don't think we could have done it without MTV. Taylor later launched a solo career, releasing his debut studio album, Thunder, in 1987. In his letter for the Rock Hall induction, he wrote: We all grew up on the same vinyl records and live gigs, from David Bowie to Roxy Music, The Sex Pistols and, of course, Chic.

I could go to all those places as a player and developed a hybrid guitar style that fitted this amazing concept of a band.