Anchor Suspended After Making Rape Jokes on Radio

A local radio anchor in the Philippines has been suspended after making several rape jokes during a broadcast. The jokes were widely condemned by the City Council, women's rights groups, and the National Union of Journalists in the Philippines. The radio station where he worked has also promised to take action against those who violate its policies.

The Bacolod City Council has launched an inquiry into the incident involving anchor Jean Paul Generoso of a local radio station. Generoso was heard making several rape jokes during a broadcast on May 20, 2026.

The jokes were widely criticized, with the City Council and several women's rights groups condemning them. Councilor Celia Flor, chairperson of the Council's committee on women and children, stated that such jokes are unacceptable and that there should be a committee dedicated to investigating sexual harassment cases. The National Union of Journalists in the Philippines also expressed disappointment and vowed to refer the incident to their legal counsel.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Task force on Media Security emphasized the importance of upholding ethical practices in the workplace, stating that they would provide security and threat assessments if necessary. The radio station where Generoso worked suspended him following the incident. The station manager, Rods Palma, assured listeners that the station is taking action against those who violate its policies





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Rape Jokes Radio Anchor Suspension Bacolod City Council Women's Rights National Union Of Journalists In The Philippines

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