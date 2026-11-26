Asean and China failed to finalize a legally binding South China Sea Code of Conduct by their self-imposed deadline, leaving core issues unresolved despite the draft being 80 percent complete.

Asean missed its self-imposed deadline to negotiate a South China Sea Code of Conduct with China this year, despite the draft text being 80 percent complete.

The talks could not get past remaining core issues, including whether the code will be legally binding. It is now up to Singapore, which assumes Asean chairmanship next year, to finalize a treaty that remains unsigned after three decades. No one is more disappointed than the Philippines, which had looked forward to touting the landmark pact as a crowning achievement of its chairmanship this year. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in retrospect: That is not the case.

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But we can take solace in the fact that the majority of the issues - actually the large issues - are already done and decided and agreed upon. Chinese officials refuse to consider missing the deadline a failure. An opinion piece in China state-owned Global Times said leaving difficult issues until the final stage for concentrated efforts is standard practice in multilateral rule-making negotiations. Still, some observers doubt the code will ever be approved.

Experts Doubt China Will Sign Binding Code

Ray Powell, director of the Sealight Foundation, which monitors South China Sea developments, is convinced Beijing would never sign a binding agreement or one that restricts its operational control in the disputed waterway. Maritime security expert Jeffrey Ordaniel said China was pursuing negotiations to project a false image of cooperation. One analyst warned that adhering to a deadline could result in a weak code worse than no agreement at all.

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Defense analyst Chester Cabalza, president of the think tank International Development and Security Cooperation, reminded Beijing that intentions don't build trust, actions do. He told the Inquirer that if China wants a credible code, there must be restraint at sea and not just promises at the negotiating table, because confidence comes from what happens in the water.

His comment came more than a month after the Philippine Coast Guard drove away a Chinese research vessel off Batanes after it stayed four days in an area within the Philippines exclusive economic zone. The encounter happened almost three months after Chinese scholars and commentators claimed Batanes once belonged to China through Taiwan, a claim the Philippines dismissed as baseless.

Philippine Military Heightens Batanes Posture

In July, the Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed Chinese research vessels had periodically traversed waters off Batanes through illegal tracks and that the government had challenged them over the past few years. Long before this false claim came out, the AFP had already heightened its posture all over the country with an outward-looking posture, Trinidad said at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

He said China should back its diplomatic intentions with concrete confidence-building measures, especially since China itself has called on Asean to promote peace and mutual trust. Victor Andres Manhit, president of Stratbase Institute, described the repetition of the claim that Batanes was legally part of Taiwan as a clear attempt to manufacture ambiguity where none exists.

Cabalza explained that Batanes is the lock on the First Island Chain and that whoever holds these islands controls the gateway between the South China Sea and the open Pacific. Closer to Taipei than Manila, Batanes has transformed from a quiet northern outpost into the frontline of regional deterrence, he said, pointing to the need to protect the Philippines northernmost province.

Strategic Importance of First Island Chain

To safeguard Batanes, we must pair stronger local maritime presence with ironclad alliances, turning our northern frontier from a vulnerable target into an unshakeable shield, he said. China desire to control Taiwan is inseparable from its wider objective of dominating the First Island Chain, a maritime containment line stretching from Japan through Taiwan and the Philippines toward Borneo.

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From Beijing perspective, the First Island Chain functions as both a defensive perimeter and a constraining barrier between China near seas and the open Pacific. Control of the chain would strengthen China ability to project naval power while increasing pressure on key trade routes and intensifying security risks for countries along or relying on the corridor.

To understand why approving the code is a monumental task, one must go back to 1992, when Asean issued its first collective statement calling for restraint and peaceful resolution of disputes over oil exploration and competing territorial claims. The declaration was tested two years later when China occupied Mischief or Panganiban Reef, well inside the Philippines exclusive economic zone.

The dispute ran until 2002, when Asean and China signed the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea. While hailed as a landmark pact, the code was politically nonbinding and lacked an enforcement framework. Tensions lingered and at times broke into open confrontation as China continued expansionist activities. Tensions eased somewhat in 2018 when Asean and China began work on a single draft for the code.

Decades of Slow South China Sea Negotiations

Negotiations, however, moved too slowly. To pick up the pace, negotiators decided on a three-year deadline that ended in 2026. The deadline has come and gone, and the code is still unfinished. Other than the binding or nonbinding question, the code must be aligned with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 arbitral ruling which threw out Beijing nine-dash line claim encompassing practically all of the South China Sea.

China has refused to accept the arbitral ruling and is unlikely to change its stance to accommodate Asean. The scope of the code needs to be defined, meaning sorting out overlapping exclusive economic zones in the waterway. The legal context of terms like self-restraint and hostile actions must be laid down, and so must the status of features like reefs, atolls and shoals.

China wants Asean members to obtain prior consent from all parties before holding joint military exercises with allies outside the region. The Philippines, for example, will require permission from Asean members and China before holding its Balikatan with the US. Manila will never agree to such a clause. President Marcos was not entirely correct when he said the large issues were already done and decided and agreed upon.

What remains are giant roadblocks that will take all the political muscle Asean can flex to clear.