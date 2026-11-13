AMUMA 2026 Youth Leaders Launch Environmental Advocacy in Samal

IDIS, EcoWaste Coalition, and Plastic Free Pilipinas hosted 20 youth leaders for AMUMA 2026 in Samal from October 22-25, 2026, focusing on community-led environmental solutions and waste management.

The Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability, Inc., commonly known as IDIS, Inc., partnered with the EcoWaste Coalition and Plastic Free Pilipinas to host the AMUMA 2026 camp. This pivotal environmental gathering took place at the Holy Cross of Davao College-Island Garden City of Samal from October 22 to 25, 2026. The event marked the arrival of a new cohort of young environmental advocates dedicated to addressing ecological challenges in the region.

20 Youth Leaders Gather in Samal

The AMUMA 2026 program welcomed twenty youth leaders and environmental advocates from the Davao and SOCCSKSARGEN regions. These participants were selected to join the third iteration of the AMUMA camp held in Mindanao. The four-day intensive camp aimed to nurture and equip a new generation of leaders with the necessary tools for environmental advocacy.

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Atty. Mark T. Penalver, the Executive Director of IDIS, Inc., highlighted the diversity of this year's participants during his welcome remarks. The camp brought together individuals with varying backgrounds who shared a common commitment to addressing pressing environmental issues. This diversity was seen as a key strength for fostering effective regional collaboration.

Camp Curriculum and Ridge-to-Reef Framework

Mr. Justin Joshua Pungyan, the IDIS Program Coordinator, initiated the camp with an introduction to the organization's initiatives. He detailed IDIS's ridge-to-reef framework, which guides their interfacing engagements with community partners, stakeholders, and government officials. This holistic approach connects upstream watershed protection with downstream marine conservation.

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The curriculum highlighted specific IDIS projects, including work in the Panigan-Tamugan Watershed. Campers were also educated on the Bantay Bukid and Bantayo Aweg programs. These initiatives demonstrate the organization's sustained efforts across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao through previous AMUMA cohorts.

Alumni Insights and Community Intervention

Six AMUMA alumni from the 2022 and 2024 batches served as facilitators for the new campers. Viktor "Vik Tortle" Melitante Jr., the AMUMA 2022 Batch Valedictorian, advised participants against imposing external solutions on communities. He emphasized that entering a community to intervene without proper understanding is counterproductive.

Celestil Bron, an alumna, stressed the importance of strategic planning in community development. She urged campers to connect with the hearts and struggles of local residents rather than just highlighting abstract issues. Allan Talledo added that constant personal assessment of an advocate's intentions is crucial for effective community work.

Fidel Pasco and Robert Cahapon, a Manobo-Kulamanun alumnus, reinforced the need to listen to community voices. They noted that advocates often forget the reality of local lives when facing environmental challenges. This listening process is essential for designing interventions that respect and reflect local needs.

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Waste Management and Policy Advocacy

Allies from the EcoWaste Coalition provided critical insights into waste management policies. Ms. Christine Collamar, the EWC Visayas Coordinator, and Mx. Shey Levita, an EWC Campaigner against False Solutions, discussed the four laws of ecology. They also addressed myths surrounding waste solutions and greenwashing propaganda by capitalistic institutions.

The discussion included the ongoing push for waste-to-energy incineration plants in Quezon, Davao, and Cebu City. These segments prepared the youth for a project-lobbying simulation and coaching session. The goal was to help them formulate and pitch projects that could advance their causes.

Student Project Pitches and Community Engagement

The camp concluded with four groups pitching their environmental projects before a panel of examiners consisting of AMUMA alumni and partners. Mr. Kenneth Zoe Madridondo, IDIS Policy Advocacy Officer, had introduced the guidelines for this project pitch earlier in the camp. This exercise allowed campers to design proposals tailored to their respective communities.

Team Sagomali presented a research project titled Community Participation and Material Recovery Facility Functionality in the Island Garden City of Samal. Their research aims to evaluate the relationship between community engagement and the operational status of Material Recovery Facilities in IGACOS. This practical application demonstrates the immediate impact of the training on local waste management strategies.