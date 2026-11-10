Davao City Assessor Adalin faces contempt threat over evasive China trip answers at impeachment trial

Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin drew ire from senator-judges on Day 40 of the impeachment trial over evasive answers about alleged China trips, as senators raised P319 million in remittances linked to a company co-owned by VP Sara Duterte's husband.

Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin drew the ire of senator-judges on Day 40 of the impeachment trial over his seemingly evasive answers about an alleged all-expenses-paid trip to China in November 2025, with Senator-judge Erwin Tulfo reminding him he could be cited in contempt for lying under oath.

House private prosecutor Jay Tolosa first raised the question as he challenged Adalin's credibility following his earlier evasive answers. He asked whether Adalin would admit that in November 2025 he was one of the Davao local government officials who went to China on an all-expenses-paid tour sponsored by the Chinese consulate. Instead of answering categorically, Adalin laughed and brushed off the question, saying he thought it was irrelevant. This stunned the Senate impeachment court and drew laughter from the crowd.

Also read Davao City assessor testifies on China trips at Sara Duterte impeachment trial

Adalin Faces Contempt Warning Over Evasive Answers

Senator Vicente Tito Sotto noted that the impeachment court could request Adalin's travel records from the Bureau of Immigration if he continued to claim he could not remember the details of his trip. Erwin Tulfo reminded the witness that he could be cited in contempt for lying or making a mockery of the proceedings while under oath.

He said the witness appeared to be making a fool of them and warned that making fun of the trial is prohibited and punishable by contempt. Adalin eventually confirmed that he had traveled to China on a personal trip last year. But when asked about another trip to the country in November 2018, he again claimed he could no longer remember the details, prompting another rebuke from Senator-judge Raffy Tulfo.

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Tulfo offered to show CCTV footage of the trip, saying it happened on November 12, 2018, on flight PR356 to China, where Adalin stayed for two days. He added that Adalin traveled a lot and asked how much his salary was, noting how often he was abroad. Senator Risa Hontiveros also pressed Adalin for details about his travels. The assessor maintained that he could not recall the places he visited or which agency facilitated the trips.

Hontiveros Presses Assessor on Travel Details

Hontiveros said it was no laughing matter and called it unbelievable that an engineer and city assessor who claimed to be knowledgeable on the maps presented by the defense and prosecution was unaware of the areas he visited in a large country. Adalin explained that he was not particularly keen on traveling, which was why he had forgotten the details of his trips.

But Raffy Tulfo pointed to a more serious reason for the prosecution's questions: alleged inward remittances from China. He said Calle88, also reported as Cale88, a company that Duterte's husband, Atty. Manases Carpio, co-owns, allegedly sent inward remittances worth P319 million from China and Hong Kong. Tulfo said it was not good to hear that government officials, especially those in high positions, were receiving money from China, a country with which the Philippines has a territorial dispute.

Tulfo Cites Alleged Remittances From China

By the end of the questioning, Adalin had managed to recall some details of his trips. Next time, senators are likely to remind him about proper decorum in an impeachment court.