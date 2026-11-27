The Anti-Money Laundering Council alleges financial irregularities involving Senator Loren Legarda, former Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, and Congressman Leandro Leviste regarding solar energy contract awards and cash deposits.

The Anti-Money Laundering Council has launched a comprehensive investigation into allegations of money laundering and improper political influence involving Senator Loren Legarda, former Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, and Congressman Leandro Leviste. The probe centers on the acquisition and retention of lucrative solar development rights, raising significant concerns about regulatory discretion and private wealth accumulation within the renewable energy sector.

Contradictory DOE Actions In August 2017

On August 22, 2017, the Department of Energy under the Rodrigo Duterte administration executed two contradictory regulatory actions that defy conventional administrative logic. The department simultaneously threatened to cancel a solar contract belonging to a company linked to Leandro Leviste for failing to deliver on commitments. On that exact same day, the agency awarded brand-new solar contracts to other firms associated with the Leviste corporate network.

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Despite the Leviste-linked entity facing a default, the developer was subsequently handed an even larger share of the country's renewable energy projects. This sequence of events has become a focal point for investigators examining how state-awarded development rights formed the bedrock of a multibillion-peso corporate empire. The latest disclosures specifically examine the individuals who helped assemble these corporate vehicles and the public officials whose decisions enabled their expansion.

Financial Irregularities And Cash Deposits

According to findings by the Anti-Money Laundering Council, P170.32 million in cash deposits entered the bank accounts of then-Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi in 2017. The council identified a total of 243 cash deposits amounting to P434.85 million during his tenure. Notably, 84.1% of the total deposit value was concentrated in the years 2017 and 2022, coinciding with key periods of contract approvals and corporate maneuvers.

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Investigators also flagged 735 financial transactions totaling P11.05 billion during Cusi's term. These transactions included inter-account transfers, checks, fiduciary placements, withdrawals, investments, and cash deposits. The volume of activity in Cusi's accounts continued substantially after he left public office, a period that coincided with Leandro Leviste's sale of major shareholdings in SP New Energy Corp.

Corporate Network And Stakeholder Roles

Between 2013 and 2021, Leandro Leviste reportedly incorporated 35 companies, many of which shared the same incorporators and shareholders. The Anti-Money Laundering Council flagged recurring names in these entities, including relatives of Senator Loren Legarda, former Senate staffers, and even her former nanny. These appearances do not constitute proof of wrongdoing but warrant rigorous examination of whether these individuals were beneficial owners risking their own capital or holding shares under arrangements benefiting others.

Alfonso Cusi faces specific questions regarding his role in regulatory approvals. Reported court records state that he personally approved and signed solar energy service contracts for Leviste-associated firms, including awards granted despite alleged defaults on prior commitments. Cusi has challenged the accuracy of a Court of Appeals freeze order, denying that he maintained a joint bank account with Golden Sun 999 Realty and Development Corp. He claims the document contains an error with the same account number appearing twice.

Market Impact And Ongoing Investigations

The granting of exclusive solar service contracts to entities unable to deliver deprives the economy of necessary investments and generating capacity. According to the Anti-Money Laundering Council, the 26 contracts eventually terminated carried roughly P10.44 billion in unfulfilled obligations. Whether any direct link exists between the cash inflows and the energy contracts remains an evidentiary issue that investigators must resolve.

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While transaction volume is not necessarily income or illicit proceeds, the origins and counterparties of these funds demand strict inspection. The Anti-Money Laundering Council must address the alleged accounting errors raised by Cusi and determine whether they affect its broader financial findings. The ongoing scrutiny of this solar saga highlights pressing questions about political influence and the integrity of public service in securing private wealth.