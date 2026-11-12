AMLC witness says P560.5M Romualdez remittances not tied to flood control

An AMLC financial investigator testified that P560.5 million in remittances to suspended Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez were not linked to flood control transactions. The witness also said AMLC could not trace transfers from a contractor, the DPWH, or co-accused Zaldy Co.

An Anti-Money Laundering Council witness testified on Thursday that the P560.5 million worth of remittances that went to the bank account of suspended Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez during his tenure as House speaker from 2022 to 2025 were not related to flood control transactions.

The testimony was given by AMLC financial investigator Atty. Jan Mark Busa during the bail petition hearing of Romualdez, who is facing a P7.4 billion plunder charge. Romualdez is charged alongside former Ako Bicol party-list Representative Zaldy Co, his personal assistant Joselyn Tragua Sereno, and Felicito Cristobal Guevarra, president of Samchan Foreign Exchange Corporation. The charges stem from their alleged links to the flood control kickback scheme.

Also read Romualdez camp says Sandiganbayan suspension is not a finding of guilt

Cross-Examination Of Amlc Investigator Reveals

During cross-examination by Romualdez counsel Atty. Rashel Ann Pomoy, Busa said the AMLC monitored P560 million worth of bank transactions recorded under the former House leader's bank accounts from September 2022 to March 2025. Pomoy asked Busa if it would be correct to say that the AMLC did not have findings that these P560 million remittances were related to flood control projects. Busa answered in the affirmative.

Busa also said the AMLC was unable to trace money transfers to Romualdez by a contractor, the Department of Public Works and Highways, or his co-accused Co. Busa's investigation covered 1,951 financial transactions of Romualdez from 2022 to 2025. Pomoy also asked Busa to confirm his statement in his judicial affidavit that the AMLC monitored P560 million worth of remittances that went through Romualdez's bank accounts from September 2022 to March 2025, or lower than the P7.4 billion plundered money that Ombudsman prosecutors are alleging.

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Busa confirmed that he said there appears to be a huge disparity between the inflow and the amount charged of P7.4 billion. Further, Busa said there was no AMLC record of Romualdez sending money to Golden Pheasant, the company which Ombudsman prosecutors allege was used by Romualdez to purchase a property located at 30 Tamarind Road, South Forbes Park, Makati City. The transaction was allegedly funded in part by simulated dollar-to-peso transactions facilitated by Guevarra through Samchan.

Busa Denies Amlc Record Shows Property Transfer

Busa denied that AMLC's record showed Romualdez sending money to Golden Pheasant.