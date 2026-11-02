Amihan to Bring Light Rains to Extreme Northern Luzon on November 3, PAGASA Says

PAGASA said the Northeast Monsoon will bring light rains to Extreme Northern Luzon on Tuesday, November 3, while Typhoon In-fa remains outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Northeast Monsoon, locally known as Amihan, is expected to affect Extreme Northern Luzon on Tuesday, November 3, bringing light rains over parts of the region, the state weather bureau PAGASA said on Monday.

In its 4 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the Amihan would bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and Cagayan Valley. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Also read PAGASA: Rain, thunderstorms expected in parts of Northern Luzon on Undas

Northeast Monsoon Brings Light Rains

The northeast monsoon is a seasonal wind pattern that typically affects the northern parts of the Philippines during the cooler months of the year. Its effects are usually most noticeable in the northern provinces. PAGASA described the rainfall as isolated, meaning that not all areas in the affected regions are expected to receive rain at the same time. Skies are forecast to range from partly cloudy to cloudy.

Weather bulletins such as the one issued at 4 p.m. on Monday give residents, farmers, fishers and travelers an updated outlook for the coming day. The agency regularly updates its forecasts as conditions change. As of 3 p.m. on Monday, Typhoon In-fa was located 1,990 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon. The storm was outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

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PAGASA's update included the typhoon's position, while the local rain outlook covered the Amihan and localized thunderstorms. The two sets of information were presented together in the same bulletin. Monitoring the position of storms outside the country's area of responsibility helps the bureau track weather systems that could later influence the Philippines. For now, the typhoon is not inside the PAR.

Wind And Wave Forecasts For Luzon

Moderate winds and moderate coastal waters are expected over Extreme Northern Luzon, with waves reaching 1.2 to 2.5 meters. The rest of the country will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, with waves reaching 0.6 to 2.1 meters. Wave heights in these ranges are relevant to small vessels and coastal communities, which is why the wind and wave details were included in the bulletin.

At the PAGASA Science Garden weather station in Diliman, Quezon City, the highest temperature recorded on Monday was 34.6 degrees Celsius at 1 p.m. The lowest temperature at the same station was 24.7 degrees Celsius, recorded at 4:30 a.m. on Monday. Readings from the Science Garden station are among the official records PAGASA uses to describe conditions in the capital region. They give the public a point of reference for daily temperature changes.