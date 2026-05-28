American Imports Gardner and McCullough Spark Immediate Impact for Meralco in PBA Semifinals

Patrick Gardner and Chris McCullough quickly find chemistry with the Meralco Bolts, delivering strong performances and leveling the semifinal series against TNT, while pledging to help the team chase the championship.

Both American imports Chris McCullough and Patrick Gardner have found themselves quickly acclimating to their new teams in the Philippine Basketball Association , despite having only a handful of practice sessions under their belts.

Gardner, who arrived from Japan's B.League where he spent the previous season with the Fukushima Firebonds, described the warm reception from his new teammates as a key factor in building on‑court chemistry.

“My teammates welcomed me with open arms, and that made it much easier for me to settle in and understand how we want to play together,” he explained after his debut. “It feels like we already have great chemistry, and I'm confident that will only improve as we keep practicing. ” Gardner, who helped Fukushima reach the Division 2 finals before falling short, emphasized his desire to avoid a repeat of that disappointment.

“I'm here to do whatever the team needs me to do, whether it's scoring, rebounding, defending, or just setting the tone in the locker room. My goal is to help us win the championship,” he added. In his first game wearing the Meralco Bolts uniform, Gardner posted a double‑double, tallying 20 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and a steal in a 101‑90 victory over TNT.

The win leveled the best‑of‑five semifinal series at 2‑2, putting the Bolts in a strong position to push for the finals. The result also highlighted the seamless integration of Gardner's skill set into Meralco's existing system, a testament to both the coaching staff's preparation and the players' willingness to incorporate a new element into their rotations.

Chris McCullough, another former import returning to the Philippines after a lengthy stint abroad, echoed Gardner's sentiment about rapid adaptation, noting that familiarity with the league's style of play helped shorten his learning curve.

“I only had two days of practice before we went back on the court, so tomorrow we'll focus on tweaking our schemes and see if what we try works. By Friday we should be more in sync,” McCullough said. The 6‑foot‑11 forward recently completed a season in Taiwan, where he stayed active but missed the last 13 days of competitive basketball before arriving in Manila.

He admitted that regaining his rhythm will take a little time, but he is confident that once he finds his flow, he will become a formidable force for his new team.

“I didn't play for 13 days, so I'm still getting my rhythm back. Once I get going, it will be scary for the opponents,” McCullough warned, promising that his physical presence and scoring ability will soon be a major factor in Meralco's push for the championship.

The quick bond between the two imports and their respective squads underscores a broader trend in the PBA, where teams increasingly rely on foreign talent to inject fresh energy and skill sets into the league. Both Gardner and McCullough have shown that, despite limited preparation time, a combination of professional experience, adaptable playing styles, and a welcoming team environment can produce immediate results on the hardwood.

As the semifinals progress, fans can expect to see both players taking on larger roles, with the Bolts aiming to capitalize on this momentum and secure a spot in the finals. The next few games will be crucial in determining whether the chemistry that has developed in practice can translate into sustained success against a resilient TNT side that has proven its own championship pedigree





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