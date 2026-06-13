Amanda Javellana of Fil-Am Sports Seizes Women's Hammer Throw National Title at Philippine Athletics Championships

Amanda Javellana, representing the Philippines at the Southeast Asian Games last December, won the women's hammer throw national title at the Philippine Athletics Championships on June 13, 2026. She threw a distance of 51.12m to claim the gold medal, with Joana Marie Bandal of the University of Santo Tomas taking the silver medal with a throw of 43.15m and Shiela Mae Batayo of the University of the East taking the bronze with a throw of 43.12m.

Making her Philippine Athletics Championships debut, Amanda Javellana of Fil-Am Sports seizes the women's hammer throw national title on June 13 , 2026 at the New Clark City Stadium here.

Representing the Philippines at the Southeast Asian Games last December, Amanda unleashed a 51.12m throw to rule the event and seize the gold medal. Joana Marie Bandal of the University of Santo Tomas claimed the silver medal with a 43.15m throw, while Shiela Mae Batayo of the University of the East took the bronze with a 43.12m throw.

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TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Amanda Javellana Fil-Am Sports Philippine Athletics Championships Women's Hammer Throw National Title Southeast Asian Games Joana Marie Bandal University Of Santo Tomas Shiela Mae Batayo University Of The East New Clark City Stadium June 13 2026 51.12M Throw 43.15M Throw 43.12M Throw

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