AMAES Complains to ARTA Against CHED Chairperson Shirley C. Agrupis

AMA Education System (AMAES), through its President, filed a complaint against Chairperson Shirley C. Agrupis of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) before the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA). AMAES, which operates 150 schools, filed a complaint due to repeated failure and lack of response to official requests and communications from Chairperson Agrupis. Criticizing her for displaying arrogance and indifference to stakeholders, AMAES requested a resolution through a formal discussion or investigation.

AMA Education System ( AMAES ), through its President, Engr. Arnel F. Hibo, has filed a complaint before the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) against Chairperson Shirley C. Agrupis of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) AMAES , which operates a network of around 150 schools nationwide, about half of which are managed by franchisees, is led by AMA University, a CHED-accredited autonomous institution.

The complaint stemmed from what AMAES described as an "extremely urgent" circumstance resulting from the CHED\'s successive issuance of two derogatory advisories, later followed by a third advisory. The advisories have caused significant damage to the institution and its stakeholders because their unfettered dissemination ruined the institution\'s reputation and led to confusion and concern among students, parents, and the institution\'s business partners.

In an effort to resolve the matter diplomatically, AMAES said it sought a clarificatory discussion with the CHED Chairperson through formal letters sent on April 27, April 29, and May 8. Despite repeated requests for dialogue, AMAES said no response was received after more than two weeks, prompting the filing of the ARTA complaint.

AMAES also criticized what it described as "a typical display of arrogance and indifference to stakeholders" by the CHED Chairperson that contributed to a breakdown in public service





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AMAES CHED Chairperson Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) Commission On Higher Education (CHED) Dispute Resolution Shirley C. Aggrupis Arulk Якіriwal Ama University

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