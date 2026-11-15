Alzheimer's Protein Biomarker Links to CTE Diagnosis in Football Players

Researchers identify eMTBR-tau243 protein levels in blood samples correlate with advanced CTE in athletes, offering a potential diagnostic tool beyond post-mortem exams.

Scientists at Washington University in St. Louis have identified a potential breakthrough in diagnosing chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a neurological condition linked to repeated head trauma in athletes. The study reveals that elevated levels of a specific protein fragment associated with Alzheimer's disease were found in the blood of individuals with advanced CTE, offering a possible path toward ante-mortem diagnosis. This discovery addresses a critical gap in medical science, as the disease can currently only be definitively confirmed through post-mortem brain examinations.

Biomarker Discovery from Autopsy Samples

Researchers initially observed unusual data while studying autopsy samples to track tau protein tangles, which are hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease. They discovered that a patient with high levels of the biomarker eMTBR-tau243 did not have Alzheimer's but rather advanced chronic traumatic encephalopathy. This anomaly prompted the team to investigate a larger collection of autopsied brain and tissue samples to verify the connection. The study focused on the eMTBR-tau243 fragment, which helps track abnormal tau tangles inside nerve cells. The findings suggest that this specific protein marker may be useful in identifying CTE before death, a significant advancement for patients and families affected by the disease.

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WashU Blood Sample Analysis Results

The research team subsequently tested blood samples stored from 11 individuals previously classified as having CTE. The analysis compared these samples against those from healthy individuals to determine the correlation of eMTBR-tau243 levels. Chihiro Sato, a WashU assistant neurology professor and study coauthor, reported that patients with advanced CTE exhibited higher levels of this biomarker compared to the healthy control group. This evidence supports the hypothesis that the protein fragment is present in higher concentrations in brains affected by repeated trauma. However, the data indicates that the biomarker is not reliable for identifying early-stage CTE, limiting its immediate utility for screening younger or less severely affected athletes.

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External Expert Caution and Context

Dr. Rudolph Castellani, a neuropathologist at Northwestern University who was not involved in the research, described the findings as interesting but very preliminary. He emphasized that far larger studies are required to confirm whether there is a definitive causal connection between the biomarker and the disease. The scientific community remains cautious because abnormal tau proteins are found in several different brain diseases. Many of these conditions can overlap, particularly in older adults, which complicates the task of isolating the specific role of tau in CTE. This complexity adds to the difficulty researchers face in teasing apart the origins of the protein tangles in patients with mixed pathologies.

Publication Timeline and Future Research Steps

The findings were published late Friday in the medical journal JAMA, marking the official release of this preliminary data to the global scientific community. The results were also presented at a scientific meeting in Japan, allowing for immediate peer review and discussion among international experts. While the study provides a promising clue, the researchers stressed that much more work is needed before clinical applications can be considered. Future studies must involve significantly larger sample sizes to validate the association and determine if the biomarker can be used for early detection. This ongoing research represents a critical step toward improving diagnostic tools for football players and others who have suffered repeated blows to the head.