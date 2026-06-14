Alyssa Valdez Finds Pride in Purpose Amid Alas Pilipinas' Eighth-Place Finish

Veteran Alyssa Valdez reflected on her love for the country and commitment to the national team after Alas Pilipinas lost to Iran, finishing eighth in the 2026 AVC Women's Cup. She emphasized inspiring younger athletes despite criticisms and off-court challenges.

Alyssa Valdez expressed pride and purpose despite Alas Pilipinas finishing eighth in the 2026 Asian Volleyball Confederation Women's Cup after a straight-set loss to Iran .

The veteran player, fighting back tears, highlighted her enduring love for the country and hoped her dedication would inspire younger generations. The team faced offensive struggles against Iran, with Valdez limited to four points. Despite fan criticism about player ages, Valdez stressed the importance of sustaining passion for the national program. Alas Pilipinas ended Pool A with a 2-3 record, having beaten Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan





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Alyssa Valdez Alas Pilipinas Volleyball AVC Women's Cup Iran National Team Philippines

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