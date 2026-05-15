Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter Results Despite Global Volatility

Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc., the listed company of the Alcantara Group, reported a 15 percent increase in net income to P543 million in the first quarter, up from P472 million a year ago. Consolidated revenues grew 12 percent to P3.36 billion from P2.99 billion, driven by strong demand for electricity in Mindanao. Sarangani Energy Corp. remains the primary driver of revenue and earnings for Alsons, while other key contributors include the company's retail electricity supply unit and improved participation in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market.

Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. , the listed company of the Alcantara Group , posted a 15 percent increase in net income to P543 million in the first quarter, up from P472 million a year ago, despite volatility in the global business environment.

In a statement to the Philippine Stock Exchange, net income attributable to the parent company surged 64 percent to P223 million, up from P137 million in the same period in 2025. Consolidated revenues grew 12 percent to P3.36 billion from P2.99 billion, driven by strong demand for electricity in Mindanao. Sarangani Energy Corp., which operates a 210-megawatt coal plant in Maasim, Sarangani province, remains the primary driver of revenue and earnings for Alsons.

Other key contributors include the company's retail electricity supply unit, which provides 118 MW to customers, and improved participation in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market. Despite the challenging global environment and shifting market conditions, Alsons remains focused on reliable operations, disciplined execution, and prudent cost management. Alsons is also progressing on two large-scale solar projects in Mindanao to expand its renewable energy capacity.

Other hydroelectric projects in the pipeline include the 22 MW Sindangan Hydro plant in Zamboanga del Norte and the 42 MW Bago Hydro plant in Negros Occidental. Both are in advanced predevelopment stages. Mapalad Power Corp. has completed Phase 1 of its Ubay project in Bohol, which involves the installation of modular generator sets. Phase 2 is currently in advanced construction





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Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. Alcantara Group Net Income Revenue Global Volatility Sarangani Energy Corp. Renewable Energy Hydroelectric Projects Solar Projects Ubay Project

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