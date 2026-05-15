Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. Reports Positive Performance in Challenging Global Environment

Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. (Alsons) saw a 15 percent increase in net income during the first quarter, attributed to strong electricity demand in Mindanao. Despite challenges posed by geopolitical tensions, Alsons is focusing on reliable operations, prudent cost management, and renewable energy expansion through solar and hydroelectric projects. Sarangani Energy Corp., which operates a coal plant, remains the primary driver of revenue and earnings. Alsons has also completed Phase 1 of a solar project in Ubay, Bohol, and is advancing multiple hydroelectric projects, including the Sindangan Hydro plant and the Bago Hydro plant.

Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. reported a 15 percent growth in net income, driven by strong electricity demand in Mindanao, despite geopolitical tensions . Sarangani Energy Corp. remains the leading contributor to revenue and earnings.

Alsons is also progressing on two solar projects and several hydroelectric projects, providing reliable power and expanding renewable energy capacity. Mapalad Power Corp. has completed Phase 1 of its Ubay project, designed to ensure power supply continuity in typhoons





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South And Southeast Asia Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. Alcantara Group Net Income Consolidated Revenues Sarangani Energy Corp. Solar Projects Hydropower Projects Geopolitical Tensions Reliable Operations Profitability Renewable Energy Coal Plant Ubay Project

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