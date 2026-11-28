Alohi Robins-Hardy announces retirement after leading Farm Fresh to the PVL All-Filipino Conference Siklab finals against Creamline, ending a 27-year career.

Alohi Robins-Hardy has officially announced her retirement from professional volleyball, confirming that she will hang up her jersey after the conclusion of the 2026 PVL All-Filipino Conference Siklab Series finals. The seasoned setter revealed the major career development immediately following Farm Fresh's dramatic semifinal victory over the top-seeded and undefeated Nxled team last Thursday at the Phil Sports Arena. This announcement marks the definitive end of a remarkable 27-year international playing career for the Filipino-American playmaker.

Historic Finals Appearance Signals End of Career

Farm Fresh reached this milestone after Robins-Hardy delivered a stellar performance in the do-or-die semifinals, dishing out 27 excellent sets and contributing four additional points to secure the upset. The victory ensures that these upcoming championship matches will serve as at least the third-to-last games of her extensive professional journey. Robins-Hardy will face the multi-titled Creamline for the ultimate title, a feat that stands as a monumental achievement for both the veteran athlete and the Foxies franchise, which has never before reached the finals.

Also read Creamline, Farm Fresh begin PVL finals duel

27-Year Global Journey and League Evolution

Robins-Hardy's path to the Philippine National Volleyball League began with two seasons in the Serbian league before she first arrived in the Philippines in 2019. She initially joined two clubs, United VC and Cignal, in the defunct Philippine Super Liga just prior to the league suspending operations due to the pandemic. Following her time in the Philippines, she continued her career in France and Czechia, but returning to Philippine soil presented significant logistical and bureaucratic challenges that complicated her re-entry into the sport locally.

The Farm Fresh Water Piases announced their intent to sign Robins-Hardy in 2024, but existing league rules prohibited her from being a direct signee due to her veteran status. Consequently, she was required to participate in the Rookie Draft to gain eligibility. She initially served as a deputy and even played for the UP women's volleyball team before being selected third overall in the 2025 Draft, effectively resetting her status to join the professional circuit under the new regulations.

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Stakeholder Gratitude and Team Dynamics

Expressing her emotions regarding the conclusion of her career, Robins-Hardy stated during a television interview that she needs to move on to the next chapter of her life because her body has reached its limit. She emphasized that playing the game for 27 years has been a pleasure and expressed gratitude that she could share that experience with her audience and teammates more than they perhaps realize. Her comments reflect a sense of closure and acceptance of her physical condition after decades of high-level competition.

She also extended her appreciation to Farm Fresh owner Frank and his family for allowing her to be part of the program, as well as to her current teammates for their resilience and character. Robins-Hardy noted that the team truly built their confidence during this past conference, changing the historical narrative surrounding the club which is now making its maiden championship stint. This confidence has positioned Farm Fresh as a formidable contender in the finals.

Next Steps in the Championship Series

The immediate future for Robins-Hardy and Farm Fresh involves the highly anticipated finals series against Creamline, the team holding multiple titles in the league. As the countdown to her final games begins, all attention is focused on whether she can deliver a championship performance to cap off her legendary career. The Siklab Series finals will serve as the ultimate stage for the Foxies to demonstrate the growth and confidence that Robins-Hardy helped instill in the squad over the last two years.

For the broader volleyball community, Robins-Hardy's retirement marks the end of an era for a player who bridged multiple leagues and continents. Her transition from a rookie draft selection to a key veteran leader illustrates the unique challenges and opportunities within the current PVL framework. Fans and analysts alike are now looking toward the finals to see how Farm Fresh performs on the biggest stage before Robins-Hardy officially concludes her professional journey.