Alleged NBI Confidential Agent Arrested in Senate Shooting Incident

Senator Imee Marcos announced the arrest of an alleged confidential agent of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) after a shooting incident at the Senate on Wednesday evening. Marcos claimed that the agent named his boss as a certain ‘Atty. Bomediano’ of the NBI’s Organized and Transnational Crime Division (NBI-OTCD), and that the boss allegedly ordered the apprehension of Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa, who is facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC). Marcos urged the NBI-OTCD boss to explain the tense situation at the Senate, which was placed on lockdown before gunshots rang out at the building’s second floor.

An alleged confidential agent of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) was arrested after the shooting incident at the Senate on Wednesday evening, Senator Imee Marcos said.

The senator did not mention the identity of the supposed NBI confidential agent and who made the arrest. Marcos claimed that the agent named his boss as a certain ‘Atty. Bomediano’ of the NBI’s Organized and Transnational Crime Division (NBI-OTCD), but did not provide further details about the boss’ role. Marcos urged Bomediano to explain the tense situation at the Senate, which was placed on lockdown before gunshots rang out at the building’s second floor.

GMA News is still reaching out to the NBI for comment, although the agency earlier said it did not deploy any gents to the Senate





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Senate Shooting Incident National Bureau Of Investigation (NBI) Senator Imee Marcos Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rose International Criminal Court (ICC)

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