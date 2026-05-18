All Children Safe After Shooting Incident at Islamic Center in San Diego

The principal of a day school located within the mosque complex, the largest in San Diego County, reported that all the children who were attending school on the day of the incident were accounted for and safe. The shooting occurred shortly before 12 noon PDT and authorities classified it as a hate crime. The investigation is still ongoing amidst speculation and theories.

All of the children who attended a day school that is part of the mosque complex -- the largest in San Diego county -- were accounted for and safe after the shooting, which erupted shortly before 12 noon PDT (1900 GMT), according to San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl.

Authorities were treating the incident as a hate crime, and the FBI was called in to assist in the investigation of the incident. Three men were shot dead outside the building, including a security guard who likely helped prevent further bloodshed. Shortly after, two teenage males, aged 17 and 19, were found dead from apparently self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Shots were also fired at a landscaper a couple of blocks away in what appeared to be a separate shooting incident, although a connection had not been ruled out





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Crime Prevention Islamic Center Hate Crime Shooting Laissez-Passer Security Guard

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