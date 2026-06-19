Alexandra Eala Stages Thrilling Comeback to Defeat Rybakina and Reach Quarterfinals

Filipino tennis prodigy Alexandra Eala rallied from a 4-1 deficit to outlast Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in a tense first-round match at a WTA tournament, booking a quarterfinal clash with Elina Svitolina.

In the opening set, Eala found herself trailing with a score of 4-1 in favor of Rybakina. However, the Filipino tennis star managed to win the next three games to level the match.

Rybakina then secured another game, moving within one game of taking the set. But Eala responded with consecutive wins to ultimately steal the first set. In the second set, Eala gained an early lead at 3-1. Rybakina narrowed the gap by one game, but Eala once again displayed her resilience and advanced to a 5-3 score.

"I was shaking in the match point too," said Eala, expressing her overwhelming joy over the victory. "But no, I'm really happy with today, of course. It could have gone either way. I think there were really tight moments in both sets.

And of course, she's an amazing player. And yeah, she's the one to beat. So I'm happy to have been able to share the court with her again," she continued. With this win, world No. 35 Eala moves on to the quarterfinals, where she will face world No. 8 from Ukraine, Elina Svitolina





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Tennis Alexandra Eala Elena Rybakina WTA Quarterfinals Elina Svitolina

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