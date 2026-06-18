Alexandra Eala Pulls Off Major Upset, Defeats Elena Rybakina at Berlin Tennis Open

Philippines' Alexandra Eala has made history by defeating world No. 2 Elena Rybakina in the Round of 16 of the Berlin Tennis Open. Eala's win marked a significant moment in her career, as she was able to share the court with one of the top players in the world. The win also showed that Eala has the skills and determination to compete with the best players in the world.

Philippines ' Alexandra Eala pulled off a major upset, defeating world No. 2 Elena Rybakina , 7-5, 6-4, on Thursday in the Round of 16 of the Berlin Tennis Open .

The Filipina ace trailed 4-1 in the first set before winning three straight games to level the score. Rybakina then took another game to move within striking distance of the set, but Eala responded by claiming the next three games to secure the opener. In the second set, Eala built an early 3-1 advantage before Rybakina cut the deficit with another game.

However, Eala eventually pulled away for a 5-3 lead and moved within a game of victory. Rybakina managed to salvage one more game, but Eala ultimately closed out the match. Eala expressed her happiness with the win, saying that the match could have gone either way. She praised Rybakina as an amazing player and acknowledged that she is the one to beat.

Eala's win marked a significant moment in her career, as she was able to share the court with one of the top players in the world. The win also showed that Eala has the skills and determination to compete with the best players in the world. Eala's next match will be crucial in determining her chances of advancing in the tournament. If she can maintain her current form, she may be able to make a deep run in the tournament.

However, the competition will be tough, and Eala will need to bring her A-game to succeed. Eala's win has sent shockwaves through the tennis world, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she will do next. The question on everyone's mind is, can Eala continue her winning streak and make a lasting impression in the tournament





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