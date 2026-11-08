Alexandra Eala Loses Hong Kong Open Final to Claire Liu in Straight Sets

World No. 17 Alexandra Eala finishes as runner-up at the Hong Kong Tennis Open after being defeated by American Claire Liu in straight sets on Sunday.

Alexandra Eala finished as the runner-up at the Hong Kong Tennis Open on Sunday after a decisive defeat by American player Claire Liu. The final match concluded with Liu securing the championship title through a straight-sets victory, ending Eala's campaign in this specific tournament. This result marks the second career WTA title for Liu, establishing her as the first American champion in the history of this specific event.

Match Dynamics and Set Breakdown

The contest began with intense physicality as the two players traded blows in the opening stages of the first set. The score remained tight until it reached 3-all, where Liu managed to break serve to take an early advantage. The momentum shifted again when Eala requested a medical timeout at a score of 3-4 to receive taping for her right knee. During the pause, Liu capitalized on the break in play.

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After resuming play, Liu dominated the remainder of the first set to take the game 6-3. The American player seized control by exploiting unforced errors from Eala, including a critical service return mistake in Game 9. Liu held serve comfortably to close out the set, preventing any further comeback attempts from the Filipino star at that stage.

Eala Struggles in Second Set

Eala entered the second set with renewed determination but struggled to find her rhythm against Liu's consistent pressure. The Pinay player created seven break point opportunities during a grueling 26-minute game, but failed to convert any of them. Liu defended her serve effectively to maintain the advantage and prevent the score from tightening.

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Liu then broke through to take a 1-0 lead and subsequently won the next five consecutive games to close out the match. The American secured the victory with a powerful return winner in Game 5, followed by three straight aces in Game 6 to seal the 6-0 set. The final scoreline of 6-3, 6-0 reflected Liu's total control over the latter portion of the match.

Career Context and Historical Background

This head-to-head rivalry featured only their second meeting on the professional tour. Liu previously defeated Eala in the Round of 32 at the 2025 Guangzhou Open, establishing a psychological edge. The victory in Hong Kong adds significant weight to Liu's resume, particularly as it cements her status as a top contender in American tennis.

For Eala, the 2026 season has been marked by significant milestones despite this final loss. The World No. 17 player achieved a career-high ranking and captured her first WTA 500 title at the Mubadala Citi DC Open. This season also saw her secure her second WTA 125 title at the Birmingham Open, highlighting her rapid ascent in the global rankings.

Eala's Reflections on the 2026 Season

Following the match, Eala expressed genuine pride in her team's efforts throughout the year. She acknowledged the difficulty of their journey, noting that only her circle truly understands the work required to reach the current stage of her career. She emphasized that this defeat is merely the beginning of her long-term development in professional tennis.

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Eala extended heartfelt thanks to the tournament organizers, physiotherapists, and the supportive fans in Hong Kong. She specifically credited her family, including her parents and brother Mico, as well as her coaching staff led by Joan. Her comments reflected a mature perspective on competition, celebrating the collective achievements rather than dwelling solely on the final result.