Alex Eala Beats Maria Sakkari in Three Sets to Reach Hong Kong Open Final

World No. 17 Alex Eala defeated Maria Sakkari 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in the Hong Kong Open semifinals and will face Claire Liu in the final.

Alex Eala advanced to her first-ever championship round in the Asian Swing after overcoming Maria Sakkari 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in the Hong Kong Tennis Open semifinals on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

The world No. 17 Filipina will now face American Claire Liu, who earlier defeated Russian Alexandra Shubladze 7-5, 6-4. The final is set for Sunday. This victory makes Eala the first Filipina to reach a WTA 250 final since her title run at the Mubadala DC Open last August. She is now one win away from her first WTA 250 title.

Also read Alexandra Eala Set To Face Maria Sakkari In Hong Kong Tennis Open Semifinals

Eala Overcomes Rain Delays in Tough Match

The match took place in Hong Kong under challenging weather conditions, with multiple rain delays interrupting play throughout the contest. Despite the disruptions, both players engaged in a physical and mental battle that tested their endurance and strategic capabilities. Eala established an early dominance in the opening set, racing to a 3-1 lead before Sakkari fought back to win four of the next five games.

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The Greek star took a 5-4 advantage, but Eala responded by sweeping the next three games to level the match. The Filipina capped her comeback in the 12th game of the set with a dominant 151-km/h ace. This powerful serve forced Sakkari into two consecutive errors, allowing Eala to close out the first set 7-5. The ace was a crucial moment that shifted momentum firmly in Eala's favor.

Sakkari started the second set with aggressive energy, quickly building a 3-0 lead after closing the third game with an ace. She had previously rallied from a 0-30 deficit to take control, demonstrating her clinical finishing ability. Eala fought back to win three of the next five games, but Sakkari found ways to maintain her edge and finish the set in the ninth game.

Eala Maintains Lead Despite Sakkari Comeback

The Greek star dragged the match into a deciding third set, preventing Eala from taking a commanding two-set lead. This resilience from Sakkari highlighted her experience and fighting spirit. Reeling from the 3-6 setback in the second set, Eala aimed to exorcise ghosts of meltdowns past with a blazing 3-0 start in the final frame. She kept a huge 4-1 advantage with the final within grasp.

However, the 31-year-old Sakkari refused to go down without a fight as she staged her own clutch three-game rally to force a 4-4 tie. This period tested Eala's composure, as she faced the threat of another tie-breaking scenario. Eala regrouped in the final games, forcing Sakkari into a return error to close out Game 9. She gave up only a single point to go up 5-4.

In the final game, Sakkari committed four infractions as Eala finished off the match with a 6-4 scoreline. Perhaps running out of gas late, Sakkari failed to keep up with Eala's final onslaught, only saving one match point in the end as the Filipina ace wrapped up another hard-earned three-set victory.

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This victory marks the first time Eala has reached the finals since her title run at the Mubadala DC Open last August, signaling a significant milestone in her professional career. With this semifinal victory, the 21-year-old Eala booked her place in the championship round for the first time in the Asian Swing. She will now make one final push for a title this season when she faces American Claire Liu on Sunday.

Eala Faces Liu in Championship Showdown

Claire Liu, the world No. 102, stands in the way of the world No. 17 Filipina superstar in the final after her own 7-5, 6-4 semifinal sweep of Russian challenger Alexandra Shubladze. Liu previously stunned Eala in an upset loss, as Liu then ranked world No. 305 stunned the top-50 Filipina out of the 2025 Guangzhou Open first round in their only head-to-head meeting so far.

Regardless of the result, the Hong Kong Open will be Eala's final official event of the year as she soon heads home for a wind-down homecoming celebration at the sprawling Philippine Arena on December 8. The Hong Kong Open continues to serve as a key event in the women's tennis calendar, attracting top talent from around the world. Eala's progression to the final underscores her growing status in the international tennis circuit.

Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see if she can convert this semifinal success into a championship trophy. The journey to the final has been characterized by Eala's ability to overcome setbacks, whether through weather delays or opponent comebacks. Her performance against Sakkari, a world-ranked player, provides strong evidence of her competitive edge. As she prepares for Sunday's match, the focus will shift to tactical preparation and maintaining the high level of play demonstrated in the semifinals.