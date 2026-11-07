Alexandra Eala Advances to Hong Kong Tennis Open Final Against Claire Liu

Filipino tennis star Alexandra Eala defeated Maria Sakkari in three sets to reach the Hong Kong Tennis Open final. She will face Claire Liu on November 8, 2026.

Filipino tennis sensation Alexandra Eala has secured her spot in the final of the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open. The 21-year-old player defeated Greek competitor Maria Sakkari in a demanding three-set semifinal match. This victory marks a significant milestone in her professional career on the global stage.

Eala Defeats Sakkari in Semifinal Clash

Alexandra Eala navigated a grueling three-set encounter against Maria Sakkari to advance to the championship round. The match took place on November 6, 2026, at the Victoria Park Tennis Stadium in Hong Kong. Her performance showcased both physical endurance and tactical precision under pressure. The win sets up a highly anticipated final match against fellow WTA competitor Claire Liu.

Also read Eala and Ruzic Advance to Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open Quarterfinals

Parents and Coach Support Final Push

Rosemarie Eala, known as Rizza, and Michael Eala, known as Mike, watched the semifinal from the stands. They sat beside Joan Bosch, who serves as Alexandra Eala's coach. Bosch is a prominent figure associated with the Rafa Nadal Academy, where Eala has trained for several years. Their presence provided emotional support during the high-stakes quarterfinal and semifinal stages of the tournament.

Eala Reveals Lifestyle and Health Routine

Following her victory, Alexandra Eala addressed questions regarding her appearance and wellness. She attributed her good looks to her parents and expressed gratitude for fan compliments. The tennis star emphasized that she prioritizes sufficient sleep and overall health to maintain her performance. She noted that happiness contributes to a natural glow, reflecting her positive mindset during the competition.

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Diet and Wellness Philosophy

When discussing her nutrition, Alexandra Eala stated that she does not follow a restrictive diet. She remains mindful of her food choices but allows herself to enjoy sweet treats occasionally. Eala described her eating habits as healthier than the average person's but not overly rigid. She stressed the importance of feeding both her body and mind to sustain energy levels throughout the tournament.

Final Match Details and Venue

The final of the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, November 8. Alexandra Eala will compete against Claire Liu at Centre Court of the Victoria Park Tennis Stadium. The event continues to draw significant attention from tennis fans and analysts alike. All participants are preparing for the decisive match that will determine the tournament champion.