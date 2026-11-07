Alex Eala Beats Antonia Ruzic at Hong Kong Open, Reaches First Semifinal

Alex Eala defeated Croatia's Antonia Ruzic 7-6(7), 7-5 in the Hong Kong Open quarterfinals to reach the semifinals of the tournament for the first time. She will face fourth seed Maria Sakkari of Greece on Saturday, November 7.

World No. 17 Alex Eala advanced to the semifinals of the 2026 Hong Kong Open on Friday, November 6, after surviving a thriller against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic, 7-6(7), 7-5.

The win sent the Filipina tennis star to the last four of the Hong Kong Open for the first time in her career. The two players went neck and neck throughout the match, even needing a tiebreaker in the opening set. Eala pulled away late from a 6-6 deadlock to take the first set, 7-6(7). Eala started the first set ahead 3-2 before Ruzic took the next two games to grab the lead.

Also read Eala and Ruzic Advance to Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open Quarterfinals

Eala recovered to tie the score, but Ruzic claimed another game and moved close to taking the set had she won the next game. Eala did not give up and won the next game to level the score at 6-6, forcing a tiebreaker. She dominated the early exchanges and raced to a 5-0 lead, but Ruzic fought back by taking four straight points. Eala then won the next three points to secure the tiring and nerve-wracking first set.

Advertisement

Rain Suspends Thrilling Second Set

In the second set, Eala moved ahead 2-1 before Ruzic tied the score. The Pinay tennis star then took two games to lead 4-2. Ruzic got one game back before play was temporarily suspended due to rain while they were in the eighth game. Due to heavy rain, the match was suspended halfway through the second set, where Eala was leading, 4-3.

Ruzic seemed to pick up momentum after the break to take a 5-4 lead. But Eala managed to contain her Croatian foe, tying the score and then winning the last three games to wrap up the match, 7-5. It was a roller coaster for sure and an incredible battle, Eala said of the grueling duel.

Eala Reflects on Grueling Victory

I do not know what inspired me or kept me to continue digging deeper, but Antonia played a really amazing match and I am blessed to be able to play another round here. When you are on court, there is not much else you can think about except how to play right, Eala responded in her post-game interview when asked how she maintained her composure.

But I think more than staying focused, it was just choosing to push through and give everything that I have. Eala will face fourth seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in the semifinal round on Saturday, November 7. The Hong Kong Open is Eala's last tournament of the year. In last year's edition of the Hong Kong Open, the Filipina star exited in the round of 16 against Canada's Victoria Mboko.

Advertisement

Filipina Star Prepares for Homecoming Match

The 21-year-old will then mark her homecoming with Alex Eala Live: Game. Set. Celebrate on December 8 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, where she is set to face Indonesia's Janice Tjen.