Alexander Zverev defeated Ben Shelton in straight sets to secure a semifinal place at the ATP Finals in Turin. Arthur Fils came from behind to beat Rafael Jodar, whose loss ended his chance of advancing from the John McEnroe Group.

Alexander Zverev booked a place in the ATP Finals semifinals on Tuesday, beating third-seeded Ben Shelton 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) in Turin. The world No. 1 is 2-0 in the John McEnroe Group, with one round of group matches remaining.

Zverev Eliminates Shelton And Jodar

Shelton has yet to win a match in Turin. Zverev's victory also eliminated Rafael Jodar, who lost the day's earlier match to Arthur Fils. The Frenchman fought back to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 and keep his own hopes of reaching the last four alive. Fils will face Zverev on Thursday, while Jodar's final group match is against Shelton.

Also read Alcaraz and Medvedev Win ATP Finals Openers in Turin

Zverev said that concentrating on his own tennis was the key to the win.

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'If I focus on myself and play good tennis, the results will take care of themselves,' he said. He added that he felt he had played good tennis against Shelton and against Jodar two days earlier. The German made an immediate impact in the opening set, breaking Shelton in the first game and then holding serve without losing a point.

Zverev Dominates Shelton In Straight Sets

Shelton saved two break points in the third game, then created his only two break chances of the match in the next game. Zverev saved them and broke again before closing out the set in the eighth game. Shelton steadied his serve in the second set, but could not put pressure on Zverev's service games. Zverev did not lose a point on serve until he was already leading 40-0 in the 12th game, as the set went to a tiebreak.

Zverev hit 14 aces and no double faults; Shelton hit 15 aces and double-faulted twice. Shelton saved six of the eight break points he faced but never broke Zverev. In the tiebreak, Shelton took the first point and Zverev then won three in a row. Shelton levelled at 3-3, but Zverev took control and completed the victory after 94 minutes with a forceful forehand passing shot.

Zverev said he did not mind how he won the match point as long as he won it, though he called the passing shot a highlight. He had won all six of his previous matches against Shelton, according to the source report, and the current article records his career record against the American as 7-0. The pair had played five previous tiebreak sets, all won by Zverev.

The current article also reports that Zverev beat Shelton in the ATP Finals group stage last year and in the US Open final in September. At 29, Zverev is pursuing a third ATP Finals title after winning the tournament in 2018 and 2021. The current article describes his season as including his first two Grand Slam titles, at the French Open and US Open.

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Fils Defeats Jodar To Keep Hope Alive

Fils had lost to Shelton in three sets on Sunday, but stayed in contention by recovering after dropping the opening set to Jodar. Jodar, 20, started brightly, then requested medical assistance after the first set and won only four games across the final two sets. He finished with 20 winners and 33 unforced errors; Fils made 18 winners and 19 unforced errors.

Fils said his first set had been 'a bit so-so' and that he had felt some frustration, but was happy with how he handled the second and third sets and felt relief afterward. He said he had played a great match against Shelton and had been unlucky in that defeat. Jodar said he was feeling better but had struggled physically and could not compete at his level, particularly in the final two sets.

He noted that players face many matches on tour and said the challenge was to move on and consider how to prevent similar situations. Jodar reached the ATP Finals in his first season on the ATP Tour, after a demanding campaign highlighted by a French Open quarterfinal. Fils's win was France's first at the ATP Finals since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won a semifinal match in 2011, ending a 15-year wait.

Fils Needs Victory Against Zverev

Fils must beat Zverev in his final group match to keep his semifinal bid alive. Jodar's defeat means he cannot advance, and he will meet Shelton in his last match.