Alexander Zverev defeated Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (0), 6-4 and Carlos Alcaraz rallied past Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1) to set up a championship match at the ATP Finals in Turin.

Alexander Zverev will face Carlos Alcaraz in the championship match of the ATP Finals on Sunday in Turin, Italy, after both players won their semifinals on Saturday.

Zverev Faces Alcaraz in ATP Finals Championship

Zverev beat Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (0), 6-4, while Alcaraz shook off a thigh injury to rally past Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1). Zverev has faced criticism for weeks about ascending to the No. 1 ranking without beating Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner, without even facing them, en route to his first two Grand Slam titles. Now he gets a chance to play Alcaraz on a big stage.

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In their only meeting this year, Alcaraz beat Zverev in the Australian Open semifinals. The Spaniard also holds a 7-6 edge in career meetings. Zverev, who has not dropped a set this week and has not had his serve broken, is seeking his third title at the ATP Finals. He won in 2018 and 2021.

Alcaraz, the ATP No. 3, is seeking his first title at the event, having lost to rival Jannik Sinner in the final a season ago. Against Medvedev, Zverev swept all seven points in the opening-set tiebreaker. Neither player faced a break point in the opening set as both dominated on serve. Zverev won 49 of 64 service points overall, while Medvedev claimed 42 of 56.

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I was finding ways even when I was not playing my best from the baseline, Zverev said. I was still finding ways. I am very happy with the way I served today. I felt like there were not a lot of break points because both of us were serving unbelievably.

Zverev Reflects on Year-End No 1 Ranking

Credit to him. He played a fantastic tournament and a fantastic season. Zverev was honored earlier in the week for finishing as year-end No. 1 after winning his first two major championships at Roland Garros and the US Open this season. Sinner has beaten Zverev 10 straight times, including in this year's Wimbledon final, but Sinner ended his season early due to a right knee injury.

We had a practice before the tournament started. It was unbelievable. We played one set for 1 1/2 hours. So I hope it is going to be similar tomorrow, Zverev said.

I hope both of us are going to be at our best and hopefully it is a really entertaining match for everybody. I feel good on my serve. But tomorrow I am going to play the best returner in the world. So we will see how that goes.

Alcaraz, who a day earlier had revealed a leg injury was preventing training, looked a step slow in the opening set, which Shelton was happy to take advantage of with his big serve. Alcaraz had his left thigh wrapped up and tape on his right knee, plus memories of the 4 1/2 months he missed earlier this year due to a right wrist injury.

Alcaraz Recovers From Injury to Beat Shelton

Still, the seven-time Grand Slam champion produced solid tennis when he needed it most to produce a comeback victory. Just happy that I came back in the second set playing such great tennis, step by step, focused on all my things and ended up playing good tennis, Alcaraz said. The third set was even closer. I think he raised the level a little bit from the second set.

Myself as well. Great, great points, great games and just happy to play a great tennis in the tie-break. I think this win matters. So, excited for tomorrow, and happy with everything today.

It was a great battle. It was a great level from both of us the third set. Top games, top points, great highlights. Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 13 matches despite injuring his left hamstring during a match against Medvedev during the group phase.

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My recovery time is really important to be prepared for tomorrow, Alcaraz said. I am realizing that I just need to be careful with it, and sometimes I do not have to push myself to the limit in some movement, in some shots.

Alcaraz improved to 5-1 in his career against Shelton, with the lone loss being their memorable five-setter at the U.S. Open this year, which ended at 3:33 a.m. This rivalry is just getting better and better, Alcaraz said. It is going to be a great matchup in the future.

Shelton Challenges Alcaraz in Tight Third Set

Shelton took the initiative at the start, pulling off an audacious swinging forehand volley winner in the opening game and then getting low to return Alcaraz's first serve with a forehand winner in the next game to break. Alcaraz broke late in the second set and then closed out the middle set with a drop shot that set up a backhand pass.

When Shelton produced a forehand drop volley on the stretch midway through the third set, Alcaraz responded with a thumbs up. Two straight aces and two key misses from Shelton early in the tiebreaker put Alcaraz in control and the Spaniard closed it out with a looping backhand return winner up the line on his first match point. Alcaraz won 80% of the points when he got his first serve in, to Shelton's 73%.

Alcaraz even kept pace in the aces department, where Shelton held a slim 14-12 edge. He killed me with his serve. He hit his spots so well, Shelton said. It puts a lot of pressure when a guy who has as many skills as he does does things well in all parts of his game and he is serving like that.

The loss ended a big season for Shelton, who reached his first Grand Slam final and made strides at the finals after losing all three of his matches on debut a year ago. But there are so many bad parts of the year where I did not play the level that I wanted, Shelton said. So it is a mixed review. There is also a lot to build off of.

Zverev and Medvedev's 23rd match against each other made it the most between active players, surpassing the 22 between Novak Djokovic and Marin Cilic. Medvedev still leads the series 14-9. His serve plus one is absolutely amazing, Zverev said of Alcaraz. But the matches that we have played were always very difficult and I look forward to another difficult one. And hopefully it is going to be entertaining.