Alex Lim Unveils Pizza Planet Toyota Hilux at 2026 Manila Auto Salon

Builder Alex Lim showcases his custom Toy Story-inspired Hilux at the 2026 Manila Auto Salon. The vehicle features a shortened chassis and signature BanaweBoy styling.

Builder Alex Lim has unveiled a highly customized Toyota Hilux pickup truck at the 2026 Manila Auto Salon, transforming the vehicle into a real-world replica of the famous Pizza Planet delivery truck from the Toy Story franchise.

This unique automotive display was featured prominently during the opening of the 2026 Manila Auto Salon, drawing immediate attention from enthusiasts and casual visitors alike who recognize the iconic pop culture reference.

Also read PAL launches nonstop Manila-Chicago service in November 2026

Custom Toyota Hilux Design Details

The foundation of this creative build is a 2015 Toyota Hilux that previously served as a fleet unit for telecommunications company PLDT. Alex Lim, the mastermind behind the transformation, executed a significant structural modification by cutting the chassis itself rather than just shortening the bed.

Specifically, the builder removed approximately two feet from the chassis length to achieve the desired compact and cute proportions. This extensive modification allowed the vehicle to maintain a sleek silhouette while paying homage to the animated truck.

Advertisement

BanaweBoy Signature Styling Elements

Consistent with the established aesthetic of BanaweBoy, the pickup sits on Rays TE37 wheels and features a lowered suspension setup. The builder carefully adjusted the ride height to achieve a precise two-finger gap between the tires and the fenders.

Inside the cabin, the vehicle is equipped with custom Recaro seats that provide both comfort and a sporty appearance. The interior also features a Momo steering wheel co-branded with Stance Pilipinas and Loowy custom car mats to complete the detailed theme.

BanaweBoy Past Build Projects

Alex Lim is widely recognized for his out-of-the-box automotive projects that often blend nostalgia with mechanical skill. Prior to this Hilux, he gained internet fame for the Little Tikes Suzuki Jimny, a build that combined a classic off-road vehicle with a popular toy brand aesthetic.

The builder has also previously showcased other unique vehicles, including a rare Honda Civic Wagon and a Nissan Z. Each of these projects demonstrates his consistent ability to execute complex customizations that resonate with car culture enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Builder Statements and Partners

In sharing the story behind the project, Alex Lim expressed his long-standing admiration for the Toy Story franchise. He noted that the build allows him and his friends to relive childhood dreams by creating a modern version of the Pizza Planet truck.

The completion of this vehicle required the support of multiple industry partners. Alex extended his gratitude to brands including Zidcar, KMTRI, ZK Parts, Emtrac, Aguila Glass, Vinyl Frog, Sonax, and JDMufflers for their contributions to the build.

2026 Manila Auto Salon Showcasing

The Pizza Planet Toyota Hilux made its public debut at the 2026 Manila Auto Salon, where it was photographed extensively by Leandre Grecia. The vehicle serves as a centerpiece display, highlighting the creativity possible within the custom car community.

Visitors to the salon had the opportunity to view the exterior and interior details up close. The presentation included a video narrative shared by Alex Lim, which documented the journey of the build from concept to completion.