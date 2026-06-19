Alex Eala Upsets World No. 2 Elena Rybakina in Berlin Tennis Open

Alex Eala has made a stunning upset in the Berlin Tennis Open, defeating world No. 2 Elena Rybakina in the round of 16. This is Eala's second win over a top-three player and marks a significant victory in her young career.

Alex Eala barged into the quarterfinals of the Berlin Tennis Open in Germany with one of the biggest victories of her young career. The 21-year-old Filipina shocked world No. 2 Elena Rybakina , pulling off a giant 7-5, 6-4 upset in the round of 16 of the WTA 500 tournament at the Steffi Graf Stadion on Thursday, June 18.

Holding her own against arguably the game's best server, Eala fought back from the Kazakhstani's blazing start and prevailed in key moments as she got her redemption after a straight-sets loss to Rybakina in the round of 32 of the Italian Open in May. Eala won three games to pull level at 4-4 then reeled off another three consecutive games after Rybakina surged ahead at 5-4 to clinch the opening set.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion, Rybakina held serve to start the second set, 1-0, only to witness Eala mount a 4-2 advantage, which proved enough for the world No. 35 Filipina to later wrap up the match in 1 hour and 31 minutes. A backhand error by Rybakina, also the reigning WTA Finals and Australian Open titlist, sealed the win for Eala, who let out a huge roar in celebration.

The win raised Eala's record in matches against top-10 players to 5-4 overall and 3-2 this 2026 as she also beat then-No. 4 Coco Gauff of the United States in the Indian Wells Open and then-No. 8 Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the Dubai Tennis Open earlier this year. It also marked Eala's second win over a top-three opponent after she stunned former world No. 2 Iga Swiatek of Poland to reach the semifinals of the 2025 Miami Open.

Another top-10 foe awaits Eala as she battles world No. 8 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 19





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