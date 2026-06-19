Alex Eala Stuns Elina Svitolina to Reach Berlin Tennis Open Semifinals

Filipino tennis star Alex Eala defeated world No. 8 Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the Berlin Tennis Open, marking her second straight win over a top-10 player and highlighting her rapid improvement on grass.

The Philippines' Alexandra Eala continued her impressive run at the Berlin Tennis Open with a decisive victory over world No. 8 Elina Svitolina , advancing to the semifinals.

This marks the second consecutive match where Eala has defeated a top-10 player, showcasing her rapid development on grass courts. The match, held at the Steffi Graf Stadion on June 19 (June 20 Manila time), ended with a score of 6-3, 6-4 in favor of the 21-year-old Filipino. Eala's performance has been a highlight of the WTA 500 tournament, as she has consistently upset higher-ranked opponents this year.

She expressed gratitude for the support and noted the demanding nature of competing at such a high level, which pushes her to improve. During the quarterfinal, Eala started strongly, building a 4-1 lead and closing the first set in just 32 minutes with a powerful forehand winner. Although she faced a slight setback in the second set when her 5-2 lead was narrowed to 5-4, she regained composure.

After Svitolina won the first two points of the tenth game, three consecutive errors by the Ukrainian allowed Eala to serve for the match. She sealed the victory with a backhand winner after 1 hour and 23 minutes. Eala, who grew up admiring Svitolina, praised her opponent's fighting spirit, elegance, and strength, especially as a mother. The win improves Eala's all-time record against top-10 players to 6-4.

In the semifinal, Eala will face world No. 13 Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic. Eala acknowledged that their previous encounter was difficult for her, so she plans to prepare thoroughly and make improvements to showcase her best game. This tournament run solidifies Eala's rising status in women's tennis, particularly on grass, where she has demonstrated significant improvement. Her ability to beat seasoned champions like Svitolina and Elena Rybakina earlier in the tournament reflects her growing confidence and skill.

The Berlin Tennis Open has become a stage for Eala to prove she belongs among the elite, and her youthful determination continues to inspire fans back in the Philippines and beyond





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Alex Eala Elina Svitolina Berlin Tennis Open WTA 500 Tennis Semifinals Top-10 Win Grass Court

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