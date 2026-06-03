Alex Eala Set for Third Clash with Alina Charaeva in Birmingham Open Round of 16

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala prepares to face Russian opponent Alina Charaeva for the third time in their careers during the Round of 16 at the 2026 Birmingham Open. The match marks their second encounter this year following a previous meeting at the WTA 125 Philippine Women's Open. Eala, ranked 37th globally, aims to advance to the quarterfinals on grass court, while Charaeva, ranked 130th, enters strong after a decisive first-round victory.

Make this your preferred source to get more updates from this publisher on Google. Alex Eala reacts after a point as she plays against Iva Jovic during their singles match on day 3 of the French Open at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 26, 2026.

Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFPis set to face Alina Charaeva for the third time in their careers as the Filipina star takes on the Russian in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Birmingham Open on Thursday. The 21-year-old Eala, currently ranked No. 37 in the world, will meet world No. 130 Charaeva for the second time this year after their encounter at the inaugural WTA 125 Philippine Women's Open last January.to advance to the Round of 16.

Her campaign, however, ended in the next round after a loss to Camila Osorio. Eala will look to replicate that success against Charaeva as they battle for a place in the quarterfinals of the Birmingham Open. , to kick off her grass-court campaign in style. Charaeva was equally impressive in her first-round outing, defeating Belgium's Greet Minnen, 6-3, 6-1.

The pair first met in 2020 at an ITF tournament in Spain, with Thursday's encounter marking the third meeting between the two players





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Alex Eala Alina Charaeva Birmingham Open Tennis Grass Court WTA Round Of 16

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