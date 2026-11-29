Philippine tennis star Alex Eala, ranked world No. 15, says she will fight to stay at the top and get better after her first WTA Tour title in 2026.

Philippine tennis player Alex Eala, currently ranked world No. 15, said the climb ahead will only get steeper, but she is ready to fight and hopefully get even better. Her remarks came during a homecoming press conference organized by MILO after she returned to the Philippines following a breakthrough season in 2026.

Eala captured her first-ever WTA Tour title in August 2026. She started the year ranked world No. 50 and finished it at world No. 15, a rise that places her at the center of Philippine tennis and makes her one of the most closely watched athletes in the country.

Also read Madison Keys Predicts Alex Eala and Jakub Mensik Reach 2027 Grand Slam Finals

Alex Eala Explains Her Goals After a Strong WTA Season

Alex Eala said that maintaining her WTA ranking is very difficult, because the higher a player climbs, the steeper the path becomes. She said she is not expecting anything easy and that nothing fulfilling ever really comes easily.

Eala described how she measures her year. She said she asks herself whether she did everything she could and gave her all every single time, adding that giving everything within what she has on a given day still counts, even if that is only 80 percent.

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According to Eala, if she can answer yes to that question, then the season represents a great finish. She framed her goal for the new season as staying at her current level and hopefully improving on it.

Early Training and Family Roots Shaped Her Tennis Career

Eala began her tennis career at just four years old, and she said she started her tennis journey in Pasig. She recalled that it was a lot of tennis when she was younger, and that she trained every day with her brother.

Her first mentor was her grandfather, Roberto 'Lolo Bob' Maniego, whose coaching style centered on building a winning mindset in his grandchildren. Eala said he taught them that there was no option except to believe they would make it, and she carried that belief with her, telling herself she would be there one day.

Her parents, Mike and Rizza, also played a pivotal role in building her professional career from the ground up. Eala said she wants to make them proud, adding that she is a product of how they raised her and of the family values they share, and that they do most of everything together.

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Home Support and Inspiring Young Filipino Athletes

Eala argued that if the Philippines wants to produce more stellar athletes, the process should start at home. She credited her very supportive and loving family with building the foundation that helped her succeed.

In Filipino, Eala said her dreams have remained big from then until now. She said those dreams motivate her and challenge her when she struggles through back-to-back losses, and that they are the true source of her inspiration.

The source describes Eala as an inspiration to many young tennis players. It also names Obiena, Diaz, and Eala as athletes leading the charge in encouraging children to take up sports that have been regarded as lesser-known in a basketball country like the Philippines.

Eala said it is an amazing thing for young people to be part of a generation of great athletes who are excelling on the world stage. She added that it does not matter where you come from or how you get there, only that you are able to get there.