Alex Eala's Italian Open Campaign Ends, as Siniakova and Townsend Secure Spot in Quarterfinals

Eala and Baptiste emerged victorious in the opening set but were unable to sustain their momentum in the second as Townsend and Siniakova secured their spot in the quarter-finals. Eala and Baptiste put up a strong fight but ultimately fell, finishing the tournament on a high note after displaying composure and resilience.

Alex Eala 's Italian Open campaign came to an end, as the Filipina double team of Eala and Hailey Baptiste fell to the doubles pair of Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova , 6-2, 6-1, in the round of 32 on Tuesday.

Eala and Baptiste displayed poise in the opening set but struggled in the second. Townsend and Siniakova, who had previously ousted Eala and Zeynep Sonmez in Madrid, took control with a strong performance to advance. Eala was upset by a Czech ace and then had two consecutive errors, handing match point to her opponents. Eala and Baptiste finished with two consecutive errors, sealing the victory for Townsend and Siniakova in the second set





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Tennis Italy Italian Open Rome Women's Doubles Eala Baptiste Townsend Siniakova Madrid Sonmez Czech Ace Consecutive Errors

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