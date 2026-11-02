Alex Eala Reaches No. 17, Faces Emerson Jones at Hong Kong Open After Alycia Parks Withdraws

Alex Eala reached a career-high WTA No. 17 ranking and will face Emerson Jones in the Hong Kong Open Round of 32 after Alycia Parks withdrew with a right shoulder injury.

Alex Eala will face Emerson Jones of Australia in the Round of 32 at the WTA 250 Hong Kong Open after original opponent Alycia Parks of the USA withdrew with a right shoulder injury.

The Hong Kong Tennis Open announced the change of opponent. Eala is the second-seeded player in the event. The match is listed as the third match on Centre Court on November 3. Eala had been set to play Parks, with whom she was tied 1-1 in their head-to-head record.

Also read Alex Eala's Historic Rise: Philippines Tennis Star Draws Massive Crowds and Draws from Legends

Parks pulled out hours after their scheduled match Tuesday night. Eala reached a new career-high WTA ranking of No. 17, the latest official rankings released on Monday confirmed. The 21-year-old Filipina climbed two spots from No. 19 and holds 2,289 points. This surpasses her previous career-best of No. 18, achieved on August 24 after a third-round finish at the Cincinnati Open.

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Career High Ranking After Tokyo Run

Her ranking rise was driven by a quarterfinal run at the WTA 500 Tokyo Open, a pivotal moment during the Asian Swing. The left-handed player showed resilience and tactical maturity against top-tier opposition. Against Diana Shnaider of Russia in Tokyo, Eala competed in a quarterfinal match on October 30. Despite the success, Eala faced challenges earlier in the fall.

On September 24, she fell to world No. 180 Tatiana Prozorova in the second round of the WTA 500 Singapore Open. Prozorova is now ranked No. 124, and the loss contributed to Eala dropping from No. 19 to No. 20 on October 19. Further difficulties came at the WTA 1000 Wuhan Open on October 12, where Eala lost to Shi Han, then ranked No. 217 and now No. 148.

These early exits tested her consistency, but her Tokyo response proved her ability to bounce back. Now back in form, Eala is preparing for her Hong Kong Open campaign. She was originally set to face world No. 65 Alycia Parks. Parks won their first meeting at the Australian Open first round last January, a 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 comeback.

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Hong Kong Open Draw Update

Eala avenged that loss at the WTA 1000 Canadian Open, winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 in the Round of 64. Her new opponent, 18-year-old Emerson Jones, is a former junior star who has two Grand Slam junior finals appearances. Jones is currently ranked No. 132 in the WTA rankings and had a career-high No. 122 last month. Eala and Jones have yet to face each other in the WTA tour, making their Hong Kong Open clash their maiden meeting.

The Hong Kong Open is Eala's final WTA event of the year, capping an eventful season. She captured her major WTA title at the Mubadala DC Open, ousting several top names, and became the first Filipino to reach the third round of the US Open.

However, she suffered setbacks after that, with early exits and losses to lower-ranked opponents at the Singapore Open, Wuhan Open, Ningbo Open, and Pan Pacific Open. The Hong Kong Open offers a chance to end the season on a high note and stabilize her No. 17 ranking. The Philippine public is eagerly watching her progress, and her achievement inspires aspiring athletes. Success in Hong Kong could provide additional points and cement her career-best status.