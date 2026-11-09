Alex Eala Reaches Career-High World No. 15, Trades Places with Naomi Osaka

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala climbed to a career-high WTA world No. 15, swapping spots with Naomi Osaka, after a runner-up finish at the Hong Kong Open. She is now the second-highest-ranked Asian player behind world No. 1 Elena Rybakina.

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala has reached a career-high world No. 15 in the latest WTA rankings released on Monday, November 9. The 21-year-old traded places with Japanese star Naomi Osaka, who dropped to Eala's old No. 17 spot.

Eala Reaches Career-High No 15 Ranking

Romania's Sorana Cirstea sits between them at No. 16. The swap is historic in itself, as Eala is now the second-highest-ranked Asian player in the world, trailing only world No. 1 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. The rise caps a stellar season for Eala, who finished as runner-up at the WTA 250 Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open over the weekend. She sustained a knee injury in a 3-6, 0-6 defeat to No. 102 Claire Liu of the United States.

Also read Claire Liu Stands Between Alex Eala and Hong Kong Open Title

Despite the loss, Eala collected 100 points from the run to climb the ladder. Liu rose 33 spots from No. 102 to No. 69 with the title win. Eala poured everything into her last tournament of the season amid the adversity and pain. Both Eala and Osaka have ended their respective 2026 seasons.

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Osaka bowed out of the Toray Pan Pacific Open Round of 16 last November 1, while Eala fell to Liu in Hong Kong. Eala's banner campaign included her first WTA Tour title in Washington, a fourth-round finish at Wimbledon, a second 125-level crown in Birmingham, and a third-round campaign at the US Open. She also had stumbles in the Asian swing after strong European grass and North American hardcourt legs.

Eala Reflects on Transformative Tennis Season

"This season has just changed my life. It changed my life for the better," Eala said at the Hong Kong Open awarding ceremony in front of a crowd dominated by flag-waving Filipinos.

"I'm incredibly proud of the work we've put in this year. And we're the only ones who truly know what it took to arrive at this point in our journey.

" "Thank you so, so much. This is only the beginning. And this one, like all of them, is ours. Thank you, everyone.

" She remains world No. 17 in some rankings as of writing before the official WTA update, but the latest list confirms her at No. 15. Joining Rybakina, Eala, and Osaka as Asia's top five are Chinese stars Qinwen Zheng at world No. 22 and Xinyu Wang at No. 38.

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Eala To Celebrate Success at Home Event

The world's top five features Rybakina at No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at No. 2, Mirra Andreeva of Russia at No. 3, and Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula at No. 4 and 5. Eala will now take a much-needed break to recover from her knee injury before resuming preparations for next season, starting with the Australian Open in January. She will first return home for a celebration. A homecoming event titled Alex Eala Live: Game.

Set. Celebrate. is set for December 8 at the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena, the world's biggest indoor arena. There, Eala will play an exhibition match against Indonesian top player and close friend Janice Tjen. Tjen, ranked world No. 60 and Southeast Asia's second-best tennis star, is a familiar rival for Eala.

The event marks a triumphant return for the Filipina, who has charted territories no Filipino tennis player has ever reached. Eala's achievements this year include a bevy of firsts for her and Philippine tennis. Her projected No. 15 ranking is a new high not only for the country but for the entire Southeast Asian landscape. The 21-year-old opted to look at the bigger picture after her Hong Kong runner-up finish, focusing on a season that has transformed her career.

Her historic title run in Washington and deep finishes at Wimbledon and the US Open highlighted her breakthrough. Eala's ranking surge this year has been fueled by those performances. She remains grateful for the support and determined to build on her success as she prepares for the next chapter of her blossoming career.