Filipina tennis star Alex Eala repeats her triumph over Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangawew, winning 6-3, 6-2 at the Birmingham Open and advancing to the semifinals, while her head‑to‑head record evens at 1-1.

Alex Eala reaffirmed her dominance over Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangawew with a decisive victory at the Birmingham Open , advancing to the semifinals after a 6-3, 6-2 win on June 5.

The match, played in the United Kingdom, mirrored the outcome of the Southeast Asian Games final held in Bangkok in December, where Eala claimed her first regional gold medal by defeating the same opponent. In both encounters, the Filipina showcased her superior skill set and mental resilience, cementing her status as the tournament's top seed. The Birmingham Open match unfolded as a straightforward affair for Eala.

After a competitive start to the second set, where Sawangawew managed to take a brief 2-1 lead, the higher‑ranked player quickly regrouped. Leveraging her higher ranking of No. 37, which places her 136 spots above Sawangawew, Eala surged to win five consecutive games, breaking her rival's serve twice and sealing the contest in just 81 minutes.

The win brings the head‑to‑head tally between the two athletes to an even 1-1 on the WTA Tour, balancing the scales after Eala's earlier loss in the quarterfinals of the Takasaki Open in Japan earlier this year, where she fell 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. Eala's progression in Birmingham marks her first appearance in the final four of a WTA 125 event since her semifinal exit at the Jingshan Tennis Open in September.

She now has the opportunity to add a second WTA 125 title to her résumé, joining the Guadalajara Open triumph she secured in Mexico the same month. Beyond the tennis court, the article briefly highlights the career path of Delfin Dioquino, a former basketball aspirant who shifted his ambitions toward sports journalism. After recognizing his limitations as a player, Dioquino pursued a degree in journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and began working for Rappler upon graduating in 2017.

His story illustrates the varied routes athletes can take after their playing days, emphasizing the importance of storytelling in the sports ecosystem. The Birmingham Open continues to attract rising talent from the Asia‑Pacific region, providing a platform for players like Eala to test their mettle against international competition. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely as she prepares for the semifinal showdown, hoping she can translate her recent form into another title.

Her performance also underscores the growing stature of Filipino women in professional tennis, a development that can inspire the next generation of players from the Philippines and surrounding nations. The upcoming semifinal match promises to be a high‑stakes encounter, with Eala seeking to capitalize on her momentum and further close the gap between Asian and Western contenders on the WTA circuit





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