Alex Eala Overcomes Czech Player Curse to Win Birmingham Open Title

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala claimed her first title of the year at the Birmingham Open, defeating Nikola Bartunkova in a thrilling three-set final and recording her maiden WTA Tour victory over a Czech opponent after 13 previous losses.

Alex Eala secured a significant victory at the Birmingham Open in the United Kingdom, defeating Nikola Bartunkova in a hard-fought final with a score of 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 on Sunday, June 7.

This triumph marks Eala's first win over a Czech player on the WTA Tour, overcoming a daunting 0-13 record against opponents from the Czech Republic. By capturing the title, she joins an elite group of past champions that includes legends such as Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Maria Sharapova, and Petra Kvitova. Eala expressed humility and gratitude, stating that lifting the trophy does not yet place her among the greats but motivates her to continue working hard.

The path to the final was challenging; earlier in the year alone, she had lost to three Czech players at WTA 1000 events-Tereza Valentova in Qatar, Linda Noskova in Indian Wells, and Karolina Muchova in Miami. During the decisive set against Bartunkova, Eala faced another test after squandering a 5-3 lead, allowing Bartunkova to level at 5-5.

However, Eala broke Bartunkova in the 11th game and then saved three break points in the final game, as Bartunkova, the world No. 69, ultimately ran out of steam, committing back-to-back errors to seal Eala's victory. Eala showed sportsmanship, noting that she wished both could win and described the match as anyone's game.

With this win, Eala remains undefeated heading into the grass-court season and is set to compete at the Queen's Club Championships starting Monday, June 8, aiming to continue her superb form





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Alex Eala Birmingham Open Nikola Bartunkova WTA Tour Grass Court Tennis Czech Republic Queen's Club Championships

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