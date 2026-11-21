Filipino tennis star Alex Eala is among the nominees for the 2026 WTA Most Improved Player of the Year award after a breakthrough season that saw her win her first WTA title and reach a career-high ranking of No. 15.

Filipino sensation Alex Eala emerged as one of the candidates for the 2026 Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Most Improved Player of the Year award. The WTA announced on Friday the voting for the 2026 WTA Player Awards which also includes the Player of the Year, Doubles Team of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and Comeback Player of the Year.

The voting is limited to members of the media, though. Winners will be announced during the week of December 14. The WTA cited Eala's first Tour-level title in 500 Washington, D.C, Wimbledon fourth-round appearance, and her career-best rank of No. 15 to end the year. She also won a WTA 125 title in Birmingham in June and reached the third round of the US Open.

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The Tour also mentioned Eala's semifinal finishes at the 500 Berlin Open and 250 ASB Classic, her solid 7-3 win-loss record against top 10 players, and her runner-up finish at the 250 Hong Kong Open to end the season. Eala made a 35-notch leap from last season which she ended as rank No. 50. She climbed to a career-high ranking of No. 15.

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Eala Claims Career Best Rank

The other nominees for the Most Improved Player of the Year award are world No. 10 Marta Kostyuk, No. 11 Diana Shnaider, No. 13 Iva Jovic, and No. 16 Sorana Cirstea. Kostyuk's case for the award is built on two clay-court titles (Madrid and Rouen), her Roland Garros and Wimbledon semifinal finishes, breaking to the top 10 for the first time last September, and making her WTA Finals debut as an alternate.

Shnaider made the list for her Roland Garros semifinal finish, sixth title in Tokyo, matching her career-high rank she first achieved in May 2025, and making her WTA Finals debut as an alternate. Meanwhile, Jovic made her case as a contender for the award with a Guadalajara title repeat, Hobart runner-up finish, and semifinals on three surfaces: in Auckland, Charleston and London (Queen's Club).

Jovic also achieved career-best results at all four Grand Slams in 2026, including a first major quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open; made the fourth round at Wimbledon and the US Open, and the third round at Roland Garros. She made her Top 20 debut last February and reached a career-high rank of No. 11 last October.

Other Nominees Recognized for Awards

The retiring Cirstea made her case for the award after a Roland Garros quarterfinal finish, a semifinal finish in WTA 1000 Rome, her fourth career title at Cluj-Napoca, and breaking the top 20 for the first time in her 20-year Tour career. Among the other awards to be presented are Player of the Year, with Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva, Linda Noskova, and Elina Svitolina as nominees; Doubles Team of the Year; Newcomer of the Year; and Comeback Player of the Year.

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The WTA Player Awards will be voted on by members of the media, with the winners set to be announced during the week of December 14.