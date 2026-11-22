Filipino tennis star Alex Eala achieved a 70 percent win rate against top 10 players in the 2026 WTA season, outperforming stars like Mirra Andreeva and Iga Swiatek.

Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala has secured the highest winning percentage against top 10 opponents among all eligible players during the Women's Tennis Association 2026 season. The world No. 15 player recorded a remarkable 7-3 win-loss card, resulting in an elite 70 percent win rate against the tour's most formidable competitors. This statistical achievement places her ahead of several current top-tier players who faced similar volumes of high-stakes matches throughout the year.

Elite Performance Against Top Competitors

Eala's success stands out significantly when compared to other major names in the sport, particularly world No. 2 Mirra Andreeva and world No. 9 Iga Swiatek. Both players engaged in the same number of matches against top 10 opponents as Eala, yet they posted lower winning percentages. Andreeva achieved a 50 percent win rate with a 5-5 record, while Swiatek recorded a 40 percent win rate with a 4-6 record. These comparative figures highlight the exceptional consistency Eala demonstrated when facing the tour's elite tier during the 2026 campaign.

Also read Alex Eala nominated for WTA Most Improved Player of the Year

Statistical Context and Season Dynamics

The data supporting these achievements was officially compiled in the WTA's report titled The 2026 year-end rankings wrap, which was published on the Tour's website on November 19. Eala, who maintains a 64.3 percent career win rate against top 10 opponents with a 9-5 record, became the only player outside the year-end Top 10 to crack the Tour's top 10 in terms of top 10 wins. She shares a tie for sixth place with world No. 4 Coco Gauff, who posted a 7-7 win-loss card for a 50 percent winning rate. Notably, Eala did not qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals, nor did she advance as deep as other top 10 players in Grand Slams and 1000s events, a factor that preserved her top 10 win rate by preventing potential losses.

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Key Victories and Tournament Milestones

Eala's winning streak against top 10 players began with a victory over year-end world No. 1 Elena Rybakina at the Berlin Open second round on June 14, where she won 7-5 and 6-4 to level their head-to-head at 1-1. She followed this by defeating then world No. 8 Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals of the same tournament with a score of 6-3 and 6-4. Although she fell to world No. 7 Linda Noskova in the semifinals 2-6 and 4-6, Noskova was ranked No. 13 at the time, so the loss does not count toward her top 10 record. This run included a historic victory over then world No. 3 Swiatek at the Wimbledon third round on July 14, where Eala won 7-6 (9) and 6-2, becoming the first Filipino netter to reach the London grass major fourth round.

Recent Form and Final Season Statistics

Building on her momentum from Wimbledon, Eala continued her dominance by defeating then world No. 10 Svitolina again, 6-3 and 6-4, in the D.C. Open quarterfinals on August 1. She extended her streak to five matches by defeating then world No. 3 Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 to capture her first WTA Tour title on August 3. Her other top 10 wins included a February victory over then world No. 8 Jasmine Paolini at the Dubai Championships and a March win against Gauff at Indian Wells. Eala finished the season with a 47-26 record, representing a 64.4 percent overall win rate. She did not face another top 10 player after falling to then world No. 10 Amanda Anisimova in the Cincinnati Open third round on August 19, leaving her 2026 top 10 record intact.