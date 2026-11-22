Filipino tennis star Alex Eala tops the WTA in 2026 with a 70 percent win rate against top 10 players, surpassing Mirra Andreeva and Iga Swiatek in elite competition.

Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala achieved the highest winning percentage against top 10 players during the 2026 Women's Tennis Association season. World No. 15 Eala maintained a remarkable 7-3 record in these high-stakes encounters, resulting in an elite 70 percent win rate. This performance establishes her as the most effective competitor against the tour's upper echelon among players who faced at least 10 top 10 opponents.

Elite Win Rate Surpasses Global Stars

The data explicitly reveals that Eala outperformed some of the sport's most dominant forces, including world No. 2 Mirra Andreeva and world No. 9 Iga Swiatek. Both Swiatek and Andreeva played the exact same number of matches against top 10 opponents as Eala did, yet they recorded lower winning percentages. Andreeva achieved a 50 percent win rate with a 5-5 card, while Swiatek logged a 40 percent rate with a 4-6 record.

Also read Eala candidate for WTA Most Improved Player

Eala's efficiency places her among the most successful players in this specific metric for the 2026 season. Her 7-3 record ties her for sixth place in terms of top 10 wins, sharing that position with world No. 4 Coco Gauff. Gauff posted a 7-7 record, which equates to a 50 percent winning rate, significantly lower than Eala's 70 percent. Eala also holds a 64.3 percent career win rate against top 10 opponents, with a total of 9 wins and 5 losses throughout her professional journey.

Strategic Schedule Preserves Elite Statistics

Several structural factors contributed to Eala maintaining this exceptional percentage throughout the year. Notably, Eala did not qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals, nor did she advance as deeply as other top 10 players in Grand Slam or 1000-level tournaments. By avoiding these high-intensity events, she preserved her winning percentage by not incurring potential losses against top 10 players in those specific competitions.

Advertisement

For context, world No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka previously held the best win rate against top 10 players with 71.4 percent on a 5-2 slate in late August, according to Tennis365. However, Sabalenka went 3-3 against that tier for the remainder of the season. She finished the year with an 8-5 record, which amounts to a 61.5 percent win rate, ranking as the third-best top 10 win rate. Elena Rybakina finished second to Eala in the top 10 win rate category with a 66.7 percent record on a 10-5 card.

Key Victories Define Historic Season

Eala's season was marked by a significant five-match winning streak against top 10 players. This run began with a victory over then-world No. 1 Elena Rybakina at the Berlin Open second round on June 6. Eala defeated Rybakina 7-5, 6-4, leveling their head-to-head record at 1-1. She continued her momentum in the same tournament by ousting then-world No. 8 Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4 scoreline.

Although Eala fell to world No. 7 Linda Noskova in the semifinals 2-6, 4-6, this loss does not count against her top 10 record because Noskova was ranked No. 13 at that time. Eala extended her streak at the Wimbledon third round in July by defeating then-world No. 3 Iga Swiatek 7-6 (9), 6-2. This victory made her the first Filipino player to reach the fourth round of the London grass major. She continued her dominance by defeating then-world No. 10 Svitolina 6-3, 6-4 in the D.C. Open quarterfinals on August 1.

First Title and Final Matchups

Eala captured her first WTA Tour title on August 3 by defeating then-world No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the final 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. This win extended her streak against top 10 players to five matches. Her other top 10 victories included beating then-world No. 8 Jasmine Paolini at the Dubai Championships round of 32 in February and defeating Coco Gauff at Indian Wells in March with a 6-2, 2-0 retirement scoreline.

Advertisement

The two losses against top 10 opponents occurred against Gauff at the Dubai quarterfinals in February with a 0-6, 2-6 score, and against Rybakina at the Italian Open third round in May with a 4-6, 3-6 score. Eala finished the 2026 season with an overall 47-26 record, which translates to a 64.4 percent win rate. She did not face another top 10 player after her third-round exit to then-world No. 10 Amanda Anisimova at the Cincinnati Open on August 11, where she lost 6-4, 4-6, 2-6.