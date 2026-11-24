Filipino tennis star Alex Eala was honored at a homecoming event at Pasig Central Elementary School, receiving the Gawad Sulo ng Simula at Tagumpay after a breakthrough 2026 season that included a career-high No. 15 ranking and her first WTA title.

Filipino tennis star Alex Eala returned to Pasig Central Elementary School in Pasig City on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, for a homecoming celebration honoring her breakthrough season.

The event, backed by Milo, was called the Alex Eala Homecoming and drew fellow Filipino sports stars EJ Obiena and Hidilyn Diaz. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara, and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto also attended. Eala received the Gawad Sulo ng Simula at Tagumpay from the Department of Education and Milo Philippines. She also took part in a tennis demonstration on a makeshift court, playing with Marcos and Angara to the delight of the crowd.

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Alex Eala Emotional Return to Pasig

Marcos earlier led a ceremonial serve on the school's tennis court. The 21-year-old said returning to Pasig was deeply emotional. It is super special to be back here in Pasig. This is where I grew up playing, Eala said at the school gym where pupils welcomed and cheered her.

When I was six years old I was already joining Milo tournaments and my first trophy ever was a Milo tournament. It is very emotional to come back here in Pasig along with my champion family. Eala, who trained in Valle Verde, said her first trophy was a 10-and-under doubles title with her brother Miko. I started my tennis journey here in Pasig.

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I would train with my brother and my grandfather Roberto Bob Maniego. It is something very rooted in family, she told media. To be doing this back here and starting my journey with Milo again and having these events that helps the grassroots, it is very full circle for me. It was 10-and-under doubles with my brother so Miko did the heavy-lifting.

It is very sentimental for me to be back here and to make change and doing my best to be part of this new wave of champions. Now 21 and holder of many firsts for Philippine tennis, including a WTA Tour title in Washington D.C. and a fourth round appearance at Wimbledon, Eala admitted she still has bad days. Right from the start and up to now, my dreams are big.

Eala Urges Youth to Take Up Sports

That is what motivates me when facing adversity, when loses start to pile up, my dreams keep me going, she said. Eala also starred in Milo's new packaging, which was unveiled to the media. Eala used the platform to urge young Filipinos to take up sports, saying athletics teach lessons far beyond the court. Ang pangarap ko para sa inyo, the youth, is that you guys take up sports dahil marami kayong matututunan sa sports, she told the crowd.

She also encouraged them to keep loving whichever sport they choose. The 21-year-old emphasized that young Filipino fans are a primary source of motivation for national athletes competing abroad. Kayo talaga, mga kabataang Pinoy, ang nagsisilbing inspirasyon sa aming mga pambansang atleta, she said. Kayo ang motibasyon namin para lumaban pa kapag nagco-compete sa abroad.

Eala Career High Ranking in November

The homecoming came at the peak of Eala's career. In early November she reached a career-high No. 15 in the Women's Tennis Association rankings after finishing runner-up at the Hong Kong Tennis Open. She entered Hong Kong as the No. 2 seed and won four straight matches before falling to American Claire Liu, 3-6, 0-6, in the final held Nov. 3 to 8.

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Data from ArenaPlus, the top Pagcor-licensed online sportsbook in the Philippines, showed Eala's Hong Kong campaign generated the highest average betting activity per match of her three Asian swing tournaments. Average stakes were 40 percent higher than her Tokyo stint and 15.4 percent higher than in Ningbo. Among ArenaPlus users who engaged with her five Hong Kong matches, 46 percent had also followed her campaigns in Ningbo or Tokyo.

Her semifinal against former world No. 3 Maria Sakkari and the final against Liu accounted for nearly 60 percent of total stakes across the five matches. Eala began 2026 ranked No. 53 before climbing steadily through notable performances. She won her maiden WTA title at the Mubadala DC Open in August, unseated then-reigning Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon, and advanced to the third round of the US Open.

Betting Activity Surges During Hong Kong Campaign

ArenaPlus Head Ethan William said Eala's season has given Filipino fans plenty of reasons to be proud. Alex's achievements this season have given Filipino sports fans plenty of reasons to be proud, he said. From winning her first WTA title to reaching a career-high ranking, she continues to show what Filipino athletes can accomplish on the international stage. What makes her journey particularly inspiring is the consistency and determination behind those milestones.

After receiving the award, Eala participated in a tennis demonstration at the school, giving students a close look at her skills and engaging with them directly. The event highlighted the connection between local support and global athletic success, a theme Eala stressed throughout her speech. The recognition from DepEd and Milo Philippines underscored the national importance placed on her achievements and advocacy.

President Marcos Jr.'s presence, including his ceremonial serve, signaled high-level government interest in sports development and in promoting athletics among Filipino youth. As Eala takes a break following a demanding season, her 2026 campaign offers a glimpse of what could lie ahead for Philippine tennis.

Her rise to No. 15, her first WTA title, and her deep runs at Wimbledon and the US Open have raised the country's profile in the international sporting landscape and given fans plenty more reasons to follow her journey.