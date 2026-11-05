Alex Eala Beats Tereza Valentova in Straight Sets to Reach 2026 Hong Kong Open Quarterfinals

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala defeated Czech rival Tereza Valentova 6-4, 7-6(7) to advance to the 2026 Hong Kong Open quarterfinals, securing her first win over Valentova after two previous losses. She will face Croatia's Antonia Ruzic next.

Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala finally scored a victory against two-time tormentor Tereza Valentova of Czechia, winning 6-4, 7-6(7) to reach the quarterfinals of the 2026 Hong Kong Open at the Victoria Park Tennis Stadium on Thursday, November 5.

The straight-sets win did not tell the whole story as the second frame lasted an hour and 32 minutes. Trailing 5-3 in the second set after relentless back-and-forth action, Eala ignited the comeback fire with a love game to inch within 5-4, before completing a three-game turnaround to land at a 6-5 lead. Valentova, however, stopped the bleeding in time to force the tiebreaker, 6-6.

Also read Alex Eala Seeks Redemption Against Tereza Valentova in Hong Kong Quarterfinals

Tiebreak Drama Sees Eala Battle Back

In the tiebreak, Eala seized control with a series of powerful swings, racing to a 5-0 lead as Valentova struggled to respond. The Czech fought back with four consecutive points to close the gap to 5-4. Eala then struck a loaded crosscourt winner to create match point, but Valentova held her composure and won the next two points to level the score at 6-all. The players traded points until the score reached 7-all.

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Eala produced one final decisive swing that landed cleanly to go ahead at 8-7. After four match points, Eala got the final break she needed on the serve, scoring the last two points to seal the deal and deny a valiant challenge from the world No. 85 Valentova. I was so nervous. It was so tough, really tough.

I think Tereza played incredibly, and we took the match to a high level, you can see it in the score, Eala said. It was a long tiebreak for sure. It was really, really tough. I think Tereza played incredibly, and we were able to bring the match to a really high level, and I think that was reflected on the scores.

Eala Breaks Yearlong Struggles Against Valentova

Really happy with that win, I think I escaped by a little bit. With the win, Eala also solved a yearlong puzzle featuring Valentova, as the Czech star swept the Filipina in their two previous meetings: a 6-1, 6-2 demolition in the 2025 Japan Open Round of 32 and a 7-6(6), 6-1 pullaway in the 2026 Qatar Open Round of 64.

Of course, the previous two meetings against her were super difficult, so I knew it was going to be a tough battle, Eala added. I just tried to be better than the previous time we met. Eala faces another quick turnaround as world No. 81 Antonia Ruzic of Croatia awaits on the other side of the quarterfinal equation on Friday, November 6, around 7:40 pm.