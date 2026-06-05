Alex Eala Crushes Sawangkaew to Reach Birmingham Open Semifinals

Filipino tennis star Alex Eala dominated her quarterfinal match at the 2026 WTA 125 Birmingham Open, defeating Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-3, 6-2 to book a semifinal spot against Rebeka Masarova.

Alex Eala continued her impressive form on the clay courts of Europe, advancing to the semifinals of the 2026 WTA 125 Birmingham Open with a decisive 6-3, 6-2 victory over Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew in the quarterfinals.

The match, played early Saturday in the United Kingdom, was a commanding performance from the 21-year-old Filipino, who overpowered her familiar foe in straight sets. Eala's dominance was evident from the start as she surged to a 5-1 lead in the first set, ultimately closing it out with a strong serve that forced a return error from Sawangkaew.

In the second set, after a brief challenge where Sawangkaew grabbed a 2-1 advantage, Eala regained control emphatically, capturing four consecutive games, including a dominant love-hold, to set up her match point. She sealed the win with a powerful two-handed backhand winner while serving, followed by a long forehand from her opponent, completing the straightforward triumph. This victory marks another significant milestone for Eala as she continues to climb the professional rankings.

She now prepares for a semifinal showdown against Switzerland's Rebeka Masarova, who earned her spot after a hard-fought, three-set battle against Mary Stoiana, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-0. The 26-year-old Masarova will present a different challenge, coming off a match that tested her endurance and resolve. Eala's path through the tournament has highlighted her growing consistency and the power of her baseline game, particularly on faster surfaces like the Birmingham grass preceding the French Open.

Her ability to match physicality with tactical acumen has been on full display. The upcoming semifinal promises to be a compelling contest between Eala's ascending momentum and Masarova's experienced resilience, setting the stage for what could be another defining moment in the young Filipino's burgeoning career





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Alex Eala WTA 125 Birmingham Open Mananchaya Sawangkaew Rebeka Masarova

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