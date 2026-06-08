Alex Eala Claims Birmingham Open Title in Epic Final, Celebrates with Humble Dinner

Filipino tennis star Alex Eala won the WTA 125 Birmingham Open after a thrilling three-set final against Nikola Bartunkova. The champion celebrated with a simple hotel-room dinner and shared a heartfelt moment with a ball kid, underscoring her humility and rising stature in the sport.

After securing a hard-fought victory at the WTA 125 Birmingham Open , Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala retreated to her hotel room in London's Chelsea district for a simple yet celebratory dinner.

The meal, consisting of a sandwich, a chocolate bar, and a container of fruit, was enjoyed from the comfort of her bed as she watched the classic film 'Pride and Prejudice' on her laptop, a moment she shared with her followers via an Instagram Story early Monday morning. This quiet scene followed an intense final match where Eala outlasted Nikola Bartunkova in a thrilling three-set battle, winning 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 to claim the championship title.

Her triumph places her among an esteemed list of Birmingham champions that includes legends like Billie Jean King, Maria Sharapova, and Ash Barty. In her post-match comments, Eala expressed humility and gratitude, stating, 'It sounds really beautiful, of course. All those names that you've mentioned are tennis greats, and I'm so honored to be lifting this trophy today.

But lifting this trophy does not mean that I will be among the greats yet, so I'm motivated to keep working, and I'm grateful for the part that this trophy has played in my journey.

' The moment also highlighted her sportsmanship; the official LTA Instagram account shared a wholesome video of Eala sharing her umbrella with one of the ball kids during the tournament, captioning it 'Sharing is caring. ' This victory is not only a personal milestone for Eala but also a significant achievement for Philippine tennis, marking her continued rise on the international stage and earning her valuable ranking points and prize money from the WTA 125 event





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Alex Eala WTA 125 Birmingham Open Tennis Championship Nikola Bartunkova Billie Jean King Maria Sharapova Ash Barty Philippines

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