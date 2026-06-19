Alex Eala advances to Berlin Open semifinals after defeating Elina Svitolina

Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala secured a hard-fought victory over former world No. 3 Elina Svitolina, moving into the semifinals of the Berlin Tennis Open. Eala showcased resilience and composure, overcoming a late surge from Svitolina to win in straight sets. She will now prepare for a showdown with Czech Republic's Linda Noskova, world No. 13, for a spot in the championship match.

In her triumph, the Filipino tennis star advanced to the semifinals and will next face Czech player Linda Noskova , world No. 13. Eala quickly gained a 3-0 lead in the first set before Svitolina scored.

The Ukrainian tennis star closed the gap to 4-3, but Eala responded immediately, winning the next two games to take the set. The second set began tightly, with the two players tied at 2-2. Eventually, Eala went on a run, pulling ahead 5-2, just one game away from victory. Svitolina fought back and won the next two games, but Eala remained steady and ultimately sealed the victory in the second set.

"I've been watching her since I was a kid, so to be able to compete with her today is such an honor. I really admire her. She's a mother, and I find her to act with such elegance and strength. I'm really lucky to have had this match today," said Eala.

This victory marks Eala's second consecutive win against a Top 10 player in Berlin and her sixth overall against Top 10 players on the WTA Tour. If Eala defeats Noskova, the Filipino tennis star will face the winner of the match between world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and world No. 4 Jessica Pegula in the finals. - Alex Eala, ousts world No. 2 Rybakina at Berlin Tennis Open; world No. 8 next opponen





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Alex Eala Berlin Tennis Open Elina Svitolina Linda Noskova WTA Tour Tennis Semifinals Top 10 Victory

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