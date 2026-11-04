Alex Eala Advances at Hong Kong Open Amid Fan Support

World No. 17 Alex Eala defeats Emerson Jones in Hong Kong Open. She focuses on net game improvement and reflects on an incredible 2026 season while building momentum for next round.

World No. 17 Alex Eala secured her victory in the first round of the Prudential Hong Kong Open on Tuesday night. The Philippine tennis star defeated Australia's Emerson Jones on Centre Court at the Victoria Park Tennis Stadium. This win advances Eala to the second round of the tournament held in Hong Kong.

Match Outcome and Opponent Changes

Many spectators arrived expecting Eala to compete against Alycia Parks. Parks withdrew from the competition due to a shoulder injury that prevented her from playing. The last-minute change resulted in Eala facing Emerson Jones instead of the originally scheduled opponent.

Also read Alex Eala Reaches Career-High No. 17 WTA Ranking Ahead of Hong Kong Open

Eala addressed the media with a positive outlook despite the schedule shift. She stated that nothing out of the ordinary occurred and expressed gratitude for her health. She told reporters she felt blessed to be competing while healthy and happy at the end of the year.

Improving Net Game and Season Review

Eala acknowledged that her net game remains an area for continued development. She described her net play as an aspect of her toolkit that is still in the process of improvement. She noted that as her overall level rises, her performance at the net is also becoming better.

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She admitted there is still room for growth in this specific skill set. However, she emphasized that her net play has been very useful throughout the current year. She wants to achieve more with that part of her game in future tournaments.

When asked to assess her performance over the past twelve months, Eala selected two defining words. She described her 2026 season as both amazing and incredible. She explained that she avoids deep emotional reflection while still competing to avoid distraction.

Redefining Fatigue and Career Status

Observers had noted signs of physical weariness in Eala's recent matches. She countered this narrative by pointing to her career-high ranking of World No. 17. She argued that achieving this ranking overshadows any temporary physical fatigue.

Eala reframed tiredness as a positive indicator of her work ethic. She stated that being tired is a blessing because it means she has been working hard. It indicates she has played many matches and competed frequently enough to earn that fatigue.

She emphasized that her physical exhaustion proves she is healthy enough to handle pressure. She believes she maintains a healthy mindset required for high-stakes competition. She concluded that she is doing great and finds her current situation amazing.

Fan Support and Family Presence

A group of Filipinos gathered at the venue carrying Philippine flags and photographs of Eala. They view her as a source of inspiration during difficult times in their home country. Her mother, Rizza Eala, also attended the event quietly among the crowd.

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Rizza Eala walked past supporters carrying a cold drink while wearing a white shirt and sunglasses. She received no fanfare despite building a loyal following for her daughter since the 2025 Miami Open. A Filipino fan asked her for a photo as she walked along Victoria Park in the light drizzle.

Rizza graciously paused for the picture when approached by the supporter. When praised for raising a grounded person, she smiled and thanked the fan. She advised the supporter to enjoy the match while remaining visibly shy about the attention.

Community Reaction and Next Opponent

Zel Cuevas from Mandaue City, Cebu, waited near the stadium entrance with two friends. They hoped to obtain tickets from last-minute cancellations as the event was sold out. Cuevas has worked as a domestic worker in Hong Kong for fifteen years.

She has followed Eala's career for two years and draws pride from her success. Cuevas supports Gilas Pilipinas and Eala because they bring honor to overseas Filipino workers. Her employer approved a shift in her weekend day off to allow her to watch the match.

Cuevas stated that her employer was supportive of her attending the game. She expressed national pride regarding Eala's recognition in international events like the Ningbo Open in China. Eala will next face Tereza Valentova from the Czech Republic in the second round.