Alcover Calls for Investigation into Carbon Public Market Vendor Fees

Cebu City Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. has called for a formal investigation into alleged multiple layers of daily collections imposed on vendors inside the Carbon Public Market, warning that the charges could reach millions of pesos daily and strain small traders.

Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. called for an investigation into alleged daily vendor collections at Carbon Public Market reaching P420 per person, potentially totaling millions of pesos daily in unauthorized fees.

Alcover questioned the legal basis, authorization, and final destination of these funds, emphasizing that the public market should not be treated as a private revenue source at the vendors' expense. The Cebu City Council will hold an executive session with stakeholders to review these practices while the main legal case challenging the Carbon redevelopment joint venture agreement remains pending





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Carbon Public Market Vendor Fees Investigation Legal Basis Authorization Final Destination Private Revenue Source Justice Transparency Protection Of Small Vendors Cebu City Council Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Vendor Payments Stall Rent Utilities Service Fees Financial Burden Legal Challenges Joint Venture Agreement Vendors Tent Operations Weighing Scales Alleged Coercive Practices Market Utilities Public Asset Private Revenue Source Vendor Welfare Ongoing Redevelopment Issues Legal Case Temporary Restraining Order Regional Trial Court Trial On June 24 Accountability Questions Executive Session Key Stakeholders City Offices Vendor Groups Market Authorities

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