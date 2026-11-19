Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to secure a spot in the ATP Finals last four, helped by Frances Tiafoe's win over Flavio Cobolli.

Carlos Alcaraz reached the semifinals of the ATP Finals on Wednesday in Turin with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Daniil Medvedev. The Spaniard secured his place in the last four after Frances Tiafoe beat Flavio Cobolli 7-6 (8/6), 6-0 in the other group match.

Tiafoe, making his debut at the season-ending tournament, kept his own semifinal hopes alive with the straight-sets win. He will face Medvedev in his final group-stage match on Friday. Alcaraz needed just over 70 minutes to dispatch the world No. 5. The 23-year-old broke Medvedev in successive games midway through the first set to take the opener.

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Alcaraz Overcomes Physical Issues to Defeat Medvedev

He then broke early in the second and served out the match, despite a brief stoppage to have his left thigh taped up.

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"A little bit of problems, you know, physically, in the match," Alcaraz said on-court after receiving treatment in the second set. "But I think everybody could see that I was able to still play good tennis, I could still move well. " He added: "I didn't want to force myself to the limit physically. I was a break-up at that time.

And I just tried to keep up my serve ... play chill, smoothly, relaxed and just happy about it.

Alcaraz Emerges as Favorite to Win ATP Finals Trophy

" Alcaraz, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, has never won the ATP Finals. He finished runner-up last year to Jannik Sinner. With Sinner injured and Alcaraz entering on a nine-match winning streak that earned him indoor titles in Vienna and at the Paris Masters, the Spaniard is considered the favorite to lift the trophy.

Since returning in August from a wrist injury that kept him off the tour for four months and prevented him from defending his French Open title, Alcaraz has won three of the five tournaments he has entered. He also beat Medvedev in Vienna during that run. Medvedev, the 2020 ATP Finals champion, won his opening match against Cobolli in straight sets and remains in contention to advance. The 30-year-old Russian struggled to match Alcaraz's power throughout the match.

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Tiafoe Advances After Dominant Victory Over Cobolli

In the other group game, Cobolli, the home favorite, saved a set point but wasted two of his own before Tiafoe snatched the first-set tiebreak. The Italian then imploded, littering the court with errors and being broken three times as Tiafoe dished out a bagel. World No. 1 Alexander Zverev is the man to beat in the John McEnroe Group. He became the first player to book his spot in the semifinals after beating Ben Shelton on Tuesday.

Alcaraz had opened his campaign with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Tiafoe. He stretched his winning run to 11 matches with the victory over Medvedev, having clinched back-to-back titles in Vienna and Paris.